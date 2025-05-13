Lara Trump Betrays Her Own Age With Mini Dress Fit For A Teenager (Kai WYA)

Lara Trump has had her share of outfits that just didn't work, and now we have another one. Lara and Eric Trump attended the Curetivity Charlotte Golf Invitational, which helped raise funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and in Instagram photos shared by attendees, Lara's seen in a blue and black snake print mini dress. When compared to some of the outfits of other women at the event, there weren't really a lot of other mini dresses we could see, and then there's that inexplicable waist cutout. To be fair, Lara has had some great leggy looks in the past, but this one just has too much going on. It seems more like something more befitting of 18-year-old Kai Trump, one of Donald's 10 grandchildren and Lara's niece, might wear than 42-year-old Lara.

Advertisement

They say age is just a number, but Lara seems to be trying too hard here to try and look young with this dress. Lara also wore heavily drawn eyebrows and heavy mascara for the charity event. These are some of the trademarks of the "MAGA makeup" trend on social media. And it's not the flattering look that we think she's hoping for.