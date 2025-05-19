Dave Portnoy Has A Shady Past Of Age Gap Relationships (& Cheating Rumors)

Some may have clutched their pearls after Barstool founder Dave Portnoy revealed in an April 2025 episode of "Drop A Pin" that he was dating 26-year-old Camryn D'Aloia, but it wouldn't be the first time the 48-year-old had been involved in a major age-gap relationship. Au contraire, Dave's love life has been a little messy since he and his ex-wife divorced in 2017 — and many of his love interests have been significantly younger than him.

First up is Portnoy's ex-girlfriend Jordyn Hamilton, with whom The U.S. Sun claimed he had an affair (though this has not been confirmed). While Hamilton's age hasn't been published, she has previously shared a video of herself dated 1997 in which she couldn't have been more than 4 years old, so we'd guess that, around the time of her relationship, she may have been 24 or 25. As for Portnoy, he turned 40 in 2017. Things infamously did not pan out well between Portnoy and the SoulCycle employee, with Portnoy waging war on her workplace after Hamilton allegedly cheated on him and going so far as to sell "Cuckcycle" T-shirts. Guess he was only mature in one sense of the word, then.

In the wake of all the drama, Portnoy laid low with his love life for a few years. However, that's not to say the messiness subsided. In 2021, he was embroiled in a sex tape scandal. Again, his partner was significantly younger than him, aged 22, while Portnoy would have been 44 at the time. Even so, Sydney Raines took to Instagram to share that, while the leaking of their sex tape was unfortunate, there was nothing untoward about it. "Some may not approve of the video content, but it was entirely consensual," she wrote. She also shared that she remained friends with Portnoy.

