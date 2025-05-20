Amber Heard's Thoughts On Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni Drama Are Crystal Clear

Amber Heard's stance amid Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's ongoing legal drama is crystal clear. Heard — who was sued for defamation of character by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, after penning an op-ed claiming he was abusive during their marriage — chimed in on the legal drama revolving around Lively and Baldoni, who starred together in "It Ends With Us" before their professional relationship crumbled amid Lively's allegations of sexual harassment. And it sounds like she's team Blake. "Social media is the absolute personification of the classic saying 'A lie travels halfway around the world before truth can get its boots on,'" Heard shared with NBC News in December 2024. "I saw this firsthand and up close. It's as horrifying as it is destructive," she continued.

Advertisement

Heard and Depp's legal drama captivated the internet in 2022 as they were forced to bare their most embarrassing secrets in court to prove their cases. The case, in which Depp was eventually awarded millions in damages, contains some parallels to Lively and Baldoni's legal drama, which has been ongoing since December. Like Heard and Depp, denizens of social media are highly invested in the facts of the case, taking up sides and working as amateur investigators in a bid to exonerate their chosen side. Ultimately, social media input will have no bearing on the legal process, but it's caused a windfall of drama and backlash in Lively and Baldoni's personal and professional lives. And while Lively, similar to Heard, seems to be absorbing the brunt of the social media backlash, the "Another Round" actor has received notable support from Hollywood heavyweights.

Advertisement

Here are a few of the celebs who've taken Lively's side.