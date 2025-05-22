Kate Middleton's 'Aging' Face Has Ignited A Brutal Internet War

Kate Middleton's appearance has set off an internet war, with some trolls claiming that the Princess of Wales is aging poorly. Although Middleton, who's 43, has been the subject of many rumors throughout her royal run, the conversation regarding how well she's aging has been particularly brutal in recent years. Unfortunately, the aging debate hasn't been isolated to one particular internet forum, with undue commentary about her looks cropping up across multiple apps, including Reddit, Quora, and more. In March 2025, one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, tweeted: "Kate Middleton is aging poorly. A life of hating others, being dreadfully unloved, and choosing misery—will do that to a woman. Perhaps that's why her photos are heavily photoshopped. Very sad."

Although Middleton went viral in 2024 for supposedly photoshopping her Mother's Day photo with her children amid her medical sabbatical, there's never been evidence that she's altered her photos for anti-aging purposes. Unfortunately, users on Reddit used Middleton's unretouched photos as further proof that she was aging rapidly. And though some commenters were more thoughtful in their approach, just as many were blunt in their analysis. "She has nice facial features but her skin is bad which makes her look much older," wrote one user. "She's pretty but with bad skin and more wrinkles than most 40 years olds. I live in England btw." Other users cited raising children, an unsubstantiated smoking habit, and a lack of plastic surgery as reasons for Kate's appearance.

With that said, there are legions more people who continue to revere Middleton's beauty and look to her for beauty inspo. Speaking of which...