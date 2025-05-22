Kate Middleton's 'Aging' Face Has Ignited A Brutal Internet War
Kate Middleton's appearance has set off an internet war, with some trolls claiming that the Princess of Wales is aging poorly. Although Middleton, who's 43, has been the subject of many rumors throughout her royal run, the conversation regarding how well she's aging has been particularly brutal in recent years. Unfortunately, the aging debate hasn't been isolated to one particular internet forum, with undue commentary about her looks cropping up across multiple apps, including Reddit, Quora, and more. In March 2025, one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, tweeted: "Kate Middleton is aging poorly. A life of hating others, being dreadfully unloved, and choosing misery—will do that to a woman. Perhaps that's why her photos are heavily photoshopped. Very sad."
Although Middleton went viral in 2024 for supposedly photoshopping her Mother's Day photo with her children amid her medical sabbatical, there's never been evidence that she's altered her photos for anti-aging purposes. Unfortunately, users on Reddit used Middleton's unretouched photos as further proof that she was aging rapidly. And though some commenters were more thoughtful in their approach, just as many were blunt in their analysis. "She has nice facial features but her skin is bad which makes her look much older," wrote one user. "She's pretty but with bad skin and more wrinkles than most 40 years olds. I live in England btw." Other users cited raising children, an unsubstantiated smoking habit, and a lack of plastic surgery as reasons for Kate's appearance.
With that said, there are legions more people who continue to revere Middleton's beauty and look to her for beauty inspo. Speaking of which...
Kate Middeleton has a simple beauty routine
Internet trolls may be the loudest people in the room, but rarely do they get the last word. Although particular groups have taken aim at Kate Middleton's looks in recent years, many more actively seek out her beauty and self-care routines in order to emulate her style. And while, in true royal fashion, Kate hasn't filmed any makeup tutorials or "Get Ready With Me" videos for TikTok, crumbs about her beautification process slipped through nonetheless. For example, one of Kate's former royal aides spilled the beans about her morning routine to Edit Suites. "She's incredibly organized. No chaos, no luxury overload — just a handful of carefully chosen steps that she clearly trusts," shared Anne Simmons (via The Mirror UK). As for those steps, well, they include "one product for her hair, a natural moisturizer, and always a moment to herself before things got busy."
The piece emphasized Kate's preference for natural products, but Us Weekly reported in October 2024 that the beloved princess sometimes opted for a slightly heavier product that provided some anti-aging benefits. The product in question? Biotulin Supreme Skin Gel, which serves as an option for those who want the results of Botox and fillers without using the harsher, artificial, though popular, options. And though Kate has never gone on record about her use of Biotulin, it's been said on pretty good authority that not only does she use it, but she actually helped push Former First Lady Michelle Obama onto the bandwagon. "The effects are unbelievable," said her former makeup artist, Carl Kay.
Basically? If Mrs. Obama is taking beauty cues from Kate, what are a few trolls?