The Real Reasons Some HGTV Fans Don't Like Jasmine Roth

Jasmine Roth is one of HGTV's most beloved stars but, like Jonathan Knight, not all fans are fond of her. Since 2018, Roth has hosted or appeared on several HGTV programs, including "Rock The Block," "Hidden Potential," and "Help! I Wrecked My House."

Roth has become known for her vast construction knowledge, despite the home renovation space being a figurative boy's club. "I always say I wish that somebody, when I was in high school, told me, 'Hey, by the way, you could build houses, or you could be an architect, or you could be an engineer, or you could do all these things in the home building industry,'" Roth shared with Modern Luxury Interiors. "Nobody ever came to me and was like, 'Hey, you could be a plumber or an electrician.' It just wasn't even something that was brought up. The more that we see women in this industry, the more we're shining a spotlight on it."

Despite the hurdles she faced, her career has been thriving for more than a decade — and Roth has even made a pretty bold move. While Roth's HGTV success has been rooted in California, she moved to Park City, Utah, which will host not only her family, but her show, "Help! I Wrecked My House," as well. "Obviously, the show is no longer in Southern California," Jasmine shared with HGTV in August 2024. "SoCal is a different planet regarding design needs," she said referring to the state's four distinct seasons. "There are snowball fights in my future," she added. While we're sure that Roth's fans will gladly follow her wherever she goes — a small group of HGTV fans might stay behind.

