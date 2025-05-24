The Real Reasons Some HGTV Fans Don't Like Jasmine Roth
Jasmine Roth is one of HGTV's most beloved stars but, like Jonathan Knight, not all fans are fond of her. Since 2018, Roth has hosted or appeared on several HGTV programs, including "Rock The Block," "Hidden Potential," and "Help! I Wrecked My House."
Roth has become known for her vast construction knowledge, despite the home renovation space being a figurative boy's club. "I always say I wish that somebody, when I was in high school, told me, 'Hey, by the way, you could build houses, or you could be an architect, or you could be an engineer, or you could do all these things in the home building industry,'" Roth shared with Modern Luxury Interiors. "Nobody ever came to me and was like, 'Hey, you could be a plumber or an electrician.' It just wasn't even something that was brought up. The more that we see women in this industry, the more we're shining a spotlight on it."
Despite the hurdles she faced, her career has been thriving for more than a decade — and Roth has even made a pretty bold move. While Roth's HGTV success has been rooted in California, she moved to Park City, Utah, which will host not only her family, but her show, "Help! I Wrecked My House," as well. "Obviously, the show is no longer in Southern California," Jasmine shared with HGTV in August 2024. "SoCal is a different planet regarding design needs," she said referring to the state's four distinct seasons. "There are snowball fights in my future," she added. While we're sure that Roth's fans will gladly follow her wherever she goes — a small group of HGTV fans might stay behind.
Some fans don't like Jasmine Roth's design choices
Jasmine Roth's TV gigs let her make use of both her construction skills and her eye for design, but some HGTV fans aren't exactly excited about the latter.
While they've generally agreed that Roth is one of the most gorgeous and personable HGTV stars the network has ever had, her design skills are what came up in an otherwise gushing Reddit thread about the star. "She's very charismatic but I am not a fan of her decorating style," commented one fan. "It always seems like its missing something." A second fan wrote, "I like her a lot but I hate live edge wood things. They look unfinished and impossible to get clean." Meanwhile, a third fan wasn't against her design choices entirely; they just felt she needed to dial things back a little. "I generally like her style but think she sometimes goes overboard," wrote the fan. "She needs to follow a rule to design then edit by removing 20-40% of your ideas ... Example. She redesigned a kitchen layout that put a 3 foot wide skinny island in between the sink and the stove. Who wants that..."
When it comes to something as personal as design, it'll always be impossible to please everyone. However, Roth admitted she was making some changes to the way she approaches her projects. "Since I became a parent, I would say that my design style has calmed down a lot," she shared with Modern Luxury Interior. "We're still mixing a lot of textures and different tones and hues, but I've definitely calmed down with some of my use of color and now try to avoid clutter. I want my home to be a backdrop that's calm and relaxing, and then we can insert the mayhem." In this case, the mayhem is her growing family, but we imagine she wouldn't have it any other way.