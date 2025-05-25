The One Thing That Suggests Jill Biden's Plastic Surgery Rumors Are True
Jill Biden has been subject to all kinds of juicy rumors, from everything from her marriage to Joe Biden to her icy relationship with Kamala Harris. In fact, not even her looks have escaped speculation, with skeptics attributing her youthful appearance to plastic surgery rather than her active and disciplined lifestyle. At 74 in 2025, the former first lady of the United States has certainly aged with grace, but one can't help but wonder whether she's had a little help along the way. (Spoiler alert: it's likely she had.)
"Jill Biden's skin always looks refreshed, radiant, and contoured as she is on the go," plastic surgeon Dr. Omar Tillo explained in a 2023 interview with Express. "She likely has a personalised, clinical, skincare routine, and has had many skin-tightening treatments." A dead giveaway is a notable difference between Jill's face and neck — whereas her face seems smooth and snatched, her neck is sagging and has wrinkles and other normal signs of aging (see above for proof). Even her husband Joe can't escape the plastic surgery rumors, with Dr. Terry Dubrow claiming he has had just about every procedure done to his face.
"He's had his uppers, lowers, hair, facelift, and it's okay," Dubrow said on his wife's podcast, "Let's Talk with Heather Dubrow." "But should you be 78 and have no laxity in your skin, have no lines in your eyes, and have no upper or lower eyelid skin? I don't know. You don't wanna look that way."
Inside Jill Biden's beauty secrets
Dr. Omar Tillo, who did not treat Jill Biden, told Express that the former first lady may have benefited from cosmetic enhancements, including a popular facial treatment called Morpheus 8. This expensive, non-surgical procedure combines micro-needling and radiofrequency energy to improve the appearance of acne scars, fine lines, and wrinkles. Celebrities like Lindsay Lohan and Kim Kardashian are said to be frequent users of Morpheus8. Another is a minimally invasive procedure called high-intensity focused ultrasound, or HIFU, which firms the skin and also enhances facial contouring. A typical session costs around $1,700 and has been proven to deliver significant results with minimal to no downtime.
When it comes to skincare, Jill's makeup artist, Casey Geren, suggests that Jill isn't afraid to indulge in expensive, high-quality products. For her 2021 People cover shoot with Joe Biden, Geren used a $349 serum from the London skincare brand 111SKIN on Jill, which was created by plastic surgeon Dr. Yannis Alexandrides and his wife Eva. "This is magic in a bottle," said Geren in an interview with The Telegraph. "It's great at reducing redness and soothing the skin especially sensitive skin types."
She also used 111SKIN's Antioxidant Essence and Y Theorem Day Cream in combination with the serum. While Jill herself hasn't publicly discussed her beauty routine (or responded to the plastic surgery rumors), it's clear she takes care of herself. "I exercise every single day," she told Self magazine in 2016. "It is part of my daily schedule." She added, "I don't just exercise to make myself look better. I think exercise and being healthy creates total balance in life." Preach.