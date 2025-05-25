The One Thing That Suggests Jill Biden's Plastic Surgery Rumors Are True

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Jill Biden has been subject to all kinds of juicy rumors, from everything from her marriage to Joe Biden to her icy relationship with Kamala Harris. In fact, not even her looks have escaped speculation, with skeptics attributing her youthful appearance to plastic surgery rather than her active and disciplined lifestyle. At 74 in 2025, the former first lady of the United States has certainly aged with grace, but one can't help but wonder whether she's had a little help along the way. (Spoiler alert: it's likely she had.)

"Jill Biden's skin always looks refreshed, radiant, and contoured as she is on the go," plastic surgeon Dr. Omar Tillo explained in a 2023 interview with Express. "She likely has a personalised, clinical, skincare routine, and has had many skin-tightening treatments." A dead giveaway is a notable difference between Jill's face and neck — whereas her face seems smooth and snatched, her neck is sagging and has wrinkles and other normal signs of aging (see above for proof). Even her husband Joe can't escape the plastic surgery rumors, with Dr. Terry Dubrow claiming he has had just about every procedure done to his face.

"He's had his uppers, lowers, hair, facelift, and it's okay," Dubrow said on his wife's podcast, "Let's Talk with Heather Dubrow." "But should you be 78 and have no laxity in your skin, have no lines in your eyes, and have no upper or lower eyelid skin? I don't know. You don't wanna look that way."

