Rumors Surrounding Jill Biden We Can No Longer Ignore

Jill Biden might be Joe Biden's ultimate ride or die now, but she didn't exactly sprint down the aisle. In fact, it took Joe five proposals to get her to say yes — fueling the bizarre rumor that she was somehow forced into marrying him. Which, if you think about it, makes zero sense, considering they're still going strong today.

But Jill did have her reasons for holding out. For one, she wasn't just marrying Joe — she was stepping into the lives of his young sons, Beau and Hunter, who had already lost their mother, Neilia. "By that time, of course, I had fallen in love with the boys, and I really felt that this marriage had to work," she told Vogue. "Because they had lost their mom, and I couldn't have them lose another mother. So I had to be 100 percent sure." Then, there was the overwhelming reality of what life as a senator's wife would mean. In her 20s at the time, Jill knew she'd be giving up more than just her last name. "I'd have to give up my apartment... I'd have to quit my job for the boys' sake, to give them the time to acclimate to having someone new in the house every day and not just on weekends. And I'd have to become Jill Biden, senator's wife. It was all too much," she wrote in her book.

But after four rejections, Joe had enough. On proposal number five, he cut to the chase. "Look, this is the last time I'm asking you. I don't care when we get married. But I want a commitment,'" the former president said. And that, finally, was what it took for Jill to say yes.