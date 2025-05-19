Lauren Boebert's Tasteless Kid Rock Concert Outfit Screams Coyote Ugly
Lauren Boebert loves her an inappropriate outfit or two, but her "Coyote Ugly"-inspired frock may be one of her most tasteless. As you can see, Boebert, who's continuing to stoke the romance rumors with right-wing rocker Kid Rock, showed up to his concert donning a look that could have been taken directly from the 2000s-era film, which helped popularize low-rise leather pants, halter tops, and cut-off T-shirts. However, Boebert, who attended the show with friends, put her own spin on the retro look by pairing a brown, fringed mini-dress with her signature cowboy boots. She completed her outfit with a brown cowboy hat that isn't helping the chatter that she's ripping off Kristi Noem in the style department.
Last night at the @KidRockRNR @laurenboebert @ChrisLoesch pic.twitter.com/7LjUjGPBJ9
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 18, 2025
Interestingly, the fashion in "Coyote Ugly" is now seen as timeless and as inspiration for the new fashion-obsessed generation, so it's unclear why the style fizzles so terribly on Boebert, who could probably benefit from adopting a less-is-more mantra (in both style and personality). For example, model Bella Hadid has even, apparently, crafted much of her style around the aesthetic, according to Nylon, which compiled some of her most iconic "Coyote Ugly"-inspired looks in recent years. As noted by the outlet, the supermodel can make pretty much anything work, but we are partial to her printed tank top and green bell-bottom pants she wore while enjoying time out in the city.
Where Boebert went wrong, it's not exactly clear. What is, however, is the fact that she probably has more interesting looks in her future.
What social media thinks of Lauren Boebert's look
A person's social media is often an echo chamber parroting their own thoughts back onto them. That's why it's unsurprising that, all things considered, Lauren Boebert has gotten some pretty positive feedback on her concert look. On X, Boebert re-tweeted the photo of her at Kid Rock's concert, and most of the commenters seem to approve of her look, particularly one aspect of it. "Love the boots @laurenboebert," tweeted one user. "Hope you guys had fun. @KidRockRNR." A second user tweeted, "Awesome boots Lauren!!!" Boebert even jumped into the style conversation, sharing what kind of boots she was wearing with a follower. "My Redneck Rivieras!" she tweeted.
As for Kid Rock? Well, he didn't generate much attention on this particular post, but he's been plenty busy, too. When he's not performing, he's continuing to prove himself to be the ultimate Donald Trump supporter, even at the expense of his musical colleagues such as Bruce Springsteen. "Just another person with TDS [Trump derangement syndrome] at the highest levels," Rock shared on Fox News in response to Springsteen's public critique of Trump (via The Independent). "To be in Europe talking junk about our president who gets up and works his ass off for this country, every day, and his administration is doing such great things ... Thank God for him. But to do that in Europe ... what a punk move." According to Rock, Springsteen "just wants to be ... in good standings with the Hollywood elite ... and I'm proud to say that I'm more of Hollywood's kryptonite." Okay then.