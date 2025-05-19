Lauren Boebert's Tasteless Kid Rock Concert Outfit Screams Coyote Ugly

Lauren Boebert loves her an inappropriate outfit or two, but her "Coyote Ugly"-inspired frock may be one of her most tasteless. As you can see, Boebert, who's continuing to stoke the romance rumors with right-wing rocker Kid Rock, showed up to his concert donning a look that could have been taken directly from the 2000s-era film, which helped popularize low-rise leather pants, halter tops, and cut-off T-shirts. However, Boebert, who attended the show with friends, put her own spin on the retro look by pairing a brown, fringed mini-dress with her signature cowboy boots. She completed her outfit with a brown cowboy hat that isn't helping the chatter that she's ripping off Kristi Noem in the style department.

Interestingly, the fashion in "Coyote Ugly" is now seen as timeless and as inspiration for the new fashion-obsessed generation, so it's unclear why the style fizzles so terribly on Boebert, who could probably benefit from adopting a less-is-more mantra (in both style and personality). For example, model Bella Hadid has even, apparently, crafted much of her style around the aesthetic, according to Nylon, which compiled some of her most iconic "Coyote Ugly"-inspired looks in recent years. As noted by the outlet, the supermodel can make pretty much anything work, but we are partial to her printed tank top and green bell-bottom pants she wore while enjoying time out in the city.

Where Boebert went wrong, it's not exactly clear. What is, however, is the fact that she probably has more interesting looks in her future.