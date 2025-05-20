Trump's Swipe At Biden's Cancer Diagnosis Is Full Of Red Flags About Donald's Ego
Donald Trump's latest swipe at Joe Biden's tragic cancer diagnosis proves his ego is out of control. While it seemed possible that Trump would take the high road regarding Biden, it took barely 48 hours for his commentary about his former presidential rival's advanced prostate cancer diagnosis to take a nosedive. Immediately after the news broke, Trump took to Truth Social, joining the countless other politicians who, despite political affiliation, expressed their condolences about Biden's health amid his announcement. "Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden's recent medical diagnosis," wrote the billionaire on his self-owned social app. "We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery." Then things took a turn.
Trump on Biden's cancer diagnosis: "I'm surprised that the public wasn't notified a long time ago, because to get to stage 9, that's a long time ... I did a very complete physical, including cognitive tests. I'm proud to announced I aced it." pic.twitter.com/6mk3bGszAm
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 19, 2025
During a press conference days later, Trump unleashed some less-than-gracious remarks about Biden's cancer diagnosis, proving that his ego will probably always take precedence. "I think it's very sad, actually," Trump started. "I'm surprised that the public wasn't notified a long time ago, because to get to Stage 9, that's a long time." In addition to mis-labeling Biden's stage of cancer, which is typically scored between one and four — and never as high as nine — Trump also steered the conversation back to his own personal fitness. "I just had my physical. You saw the results of that particular test. I think that test is standard to pretty much anybody getting a physical, good physical." He continued, "I did a very complete physical — including cognitive tests. I'm proud to announce I aced it."
Unsurprisingly, Donald isn't the only person in his inner circle who's taken jabs at Biden.
Trump's squad lashes out at Joe Biden
Like his father, Donald Trump Jr. has shared harsh, inappropriate comments about Joe Biden's cancer diagnosis online. On May 19, Don Jr. reposted a video of Biden supposedly admitting that he had cancer during his presidency. In the caption of the X post, he wrote, "Joe says he had cancer 2 years ago & everyone said it's a gaffe. When he clearly had dementia, everyone said he's lucid. Now that he's no longer useful they're all shocked that they missed it." He went on to claim that Biden's diagnosis was evidence of a conspiracy and demanded that someone face repercussions for it. "Everyone was in on the cover-up! Who was running the country? We need accountability!" Don Jr. also posted several more comments accusing Biden's camp — Jill Biden included — of the same dark thing: purposefully lying to Americans.
Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who has a rep for being a bit shady herself, also used Biden's health issues to exalt Donald Trump's physical fitness. Addressing a journalist who asked whether or not Donald was worried about the nature of care he'd receive during his second term, Leavitt replied, "Not as far as President Trump is concerned" (via WCNC). She continued, "The White House physician we have here is phenomenal, and the team of physicians that take care of the president, particularly at Walter Reed Medical Center, are great."
While speaking about Donald's recent physical, Leavitt added, "He had perfect results, he's in very good shape. I think those of you who traveled to the Middle East with us last week can attest to the president's endurance." Leavitt also boasted about the president's work ethic, citing him hunkering down on work in the Oval Office hours after landing back stateside.