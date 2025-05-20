Trump's Swipe At Biden's Cancer Diagnosis Is Full Of Red Flags About Donald's Ego

Donald Trump's latest swipe at Joe Biden's tragic cancer diagnosis proves his ego is out of control. While it seemed possible that Trump would take the high road regarding Biden, it took barely 48 hours for his commentary about his former presidential rival's advanced prostate cancer diagnosis to take a nosedive. Immediately after the news broke, Trump took to Truth Social, joining the countless other politicians who, despite political affiliation, expressed their condolences about Biden's health amid his announcement. "Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden's recent medical diagnosis," wrote the billionaire on his self-owned social app. "We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery." Then things took a turn.

Trump on Biden's cancer diagnosis: "I'm surprised that the public wasn't notified a long time ago, because to get to stage 9, that's a long time ... I did a very complete physical, including cognitive tests. I'm proud to announced I aced it." pic.twitter.com/6mk3bGszAm — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 19, 2025

During a press conference days later, Trump unleashed some less-than-gracious remarks about Biden's cancer diagnosis, proving that his ego will probably always take precedence. "I think it's very sad, actually," Trump started. "I'm surprised that the public wasn't notified a long time ago, because to get to Stage 9, that's a long time." In addition to mis-labeling Biden's stage of cancer, which is typically scored between one and four — and never as high as nine — Trump also steered the conversation back to his own personal fitness. "I just had my physical. You saw the results of that particular test. I think that test is standard to pretty much anybody getting a physical, good physical." He continued, "I did a very complete physical — including cognitive tests. I'm proud to announce I aced it."

Unsurprisingly, Donald isn't the only person in his inner circle who's taken jabs at Biden.