The Uncomfortable Way Donald Trump Got Pulled Into Diddy Trial Day 7

Diddy's federal trial continues to unearth disturbing details about the lifestyle he allegedly forced ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura into, and now Donald Trump has been pulled into the mayhem, too. On the same day Barack Obama was roped into Diddy's trial due to witness testimony that Diddy ingested Obama-shaped drugs, Trump was also indirectly name-dropped during the proceedings — but it's not exactly in the way one might assume. Although many celebrities have been named as Diddy's associates or potential witnesses to some of the unsavory aspects of his lifestyle, that doesn't mean they were involved in any of the federal crimes he's been charged with, including sex trafficking.

The same goes for Trump, who simply owns the famous hotel where many of Diddy's so-called "freak offs" took place. According to Diddy's former personal assistant, David James, who delivered a candid, wide-ranging testimony on Day 7 of the federal trial, Diddy often utilized Trump International Hotel over other establishments during his escapades, according to the New York Post. Meanwhile, former exotic dancer Sharay "The Punisher" Hayes, who claimed that Diddy hired him to participate in their activities, revealed on the witness stand that Diddy booked Trump Tower during their first encounter together in 2012. Interestingly, Hayes also revealed that he didn't realize he had been hired by Diddy, as he preferred to watch Hayes engage with Ventura. "I could not see his face," Hayes said. "He had what the Muslim women wear, where their face is completely covered and you could only see his eyes."

That said, Trump's participation in Diddy's trial could soon increase.