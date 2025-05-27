Tragic Details About Reba McEntire & Narvel Blackstock's Marriage

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Reba McEntire met her future husband Narvel Blackstock when he joined her band in 1980 during her marriage to rancher and steer-wrestling champion Charlie Battles. As she recalled in her book, "Reba: My Story," she and her bandmates were looking for a guitar player to fill a spot in their lineup when Narvel swooped in and walked into her life. Over the next several years, she would lean on him not just as a friend but as her manager; it was, in fact, Narvel who served as her rock during her divorce from Battles — though their relationship didn't become romantic until much later.

"It took a full nine months before Narvel and I decided that we truly wanted to be a couple," the country star wrote. Following their respective divorces, they tied the knot in 1989 and welcomed a son together, Shelby Blackstock. Their marriage lasted close to 30 years before the two announced they were separating in 2015, much to everyone (and their mother's) shock. McEntire has since opened up about the breakup, describing it as one of the hardest and most painful chapters of her life.

"I have a long list and so many questions for God. Why did this happen? How did you allow that?" she told Parade. For a while, she struggled to find the answers. "It's taken me [a long time] to pull through [the] why and how," she said. But little by little, she picked up the pieces and carried on.

