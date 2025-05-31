Celebs Who Are No Longer Friends With Justin Bieber
In case you haven't noticed, Justin Bieber is not fine. Sure, he's still clowning around on Instagram and making the occasional public appearance like all's well — but those close to him say otherwise. Behind closed doors, the "Love Yourself" singer has reportedly been spiraling, displaying erratic behavior, and quietly cutting ties with longtime friends. Some exits, it seems, were even deliberate.
While fans speculate that his rumored marital troubles with Hailey Bieber might be to blame, insiders suggest it goes much deeper. "Seeing him disintegrate like this ... It's watching the embodiment of someone not living their purpose," one of his ex-team members told The Hollywood Reporter. "He's lost. There's no one protecting him because there's no one there willing to say no to him. You say no, you get blown out." Fans have even wondered if drugs were involved, but his reps shut that down fast, telling TMZ that the claims are "exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive." As for his fading friendships? His camp insists it's just part of his personal evolution. "[The past year has been] very transformative for him as he ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him," they said.
Still, this isn't Justin's first friendship purge. Over the years, he's lost more than a few inner circle members — many with him at the center of the fallout. Here are just some of them.
Cara Delevingne
Justin Bieber and Cara Delevingne were never exactly besties — but since Cara is tight with Hailey Bieber, that kind of makes them friends by default. Or at least, it should have. Still, Delevingne has never been shy about calling out the "Baby" singer when she feels like he's out of line. Case in point: back in 2019, when Taylor Swift revealed how Scooter Braun acquired the masters to much of her early music, Justin — one of Scooter's high-profile clients — jumped to his defense. He took to Instagram to shade Swift for airing her grievances, and that didn't sit well with Delevingne. She clapped back in the comments, writing, "Gentleman? @haileybieber @justinbieber you must be bored. I wish you spent less time sticking up for men and more time trying to understand women and respecting their valid reactions. This issue that @taylorswift is talking out is about far more than a picture and you know that."
What happened between Justin and Delevingne after that is murky at best, but fast forward to 2020, and Justin stirred the pot again during a "The Late Late Show" appearance. Playing "Spill Your Guts," he was asked to rank Hailey's model friends: Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Delevingne. He put Delevingne last, claiming it wasn't personal — just that he knew Kendall better. While the game was done in good fun, Delevingne seems to have taken it to heart, taking to social media to show evidence that they were indeed close. She posted pics of them hanging out in the past, writing, "If you have nothing against me, then why don't you unblock me? Love you @haileybieber — he should have just eaten the bull penis," she wrote, implying that Justin has her blocked on the app. Oh, what drama!
Taylor Swift
If Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift were ever a thing, they'd be the ultimate on-again, off-again couple. While they were never that close (it's not like Justin was ever going to get an invite to her exclusive squad), they did share a surprisingly sweet friendship. Swift once handpicked him as an opener for a few "Fearless" tour stops and even brought him out for a surprise duet during her "Speak Now" era. Not bad for a non-squad member, if you ask us!
But things changed when Justin began dating Selena Gomez. Their famously chaotic relationship played out in the tabloids, and since Gomez is one of Swift's closest friends, it's safe to assume she had a front-row seat to all the drama. Unsurprisingly, her friendship with Justin was never the same after that. It also didn't help that Justin became involved in the Kanye West and Kim Kardashian feud. Instead of staying out of it, Justin decided to insert himself — literally — by posting a screenshot of a FaceTime call with Scooter Braun and Kanye, captioned, "Taylor Swift what up."
And when Scooter Braun eventually bought the rights to Swift's masters, Justin doubled down on the damage by defending Braun and scolding Swift for going public. "Hey Taylor. First of all I would like to apologize for posting that hurtful Instagram post... it was distasteful and insensitive," he wrote. But then came the pivot. "What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully scooter. Anyway, One thing i know is both scooter and i love you. I feel like the only way to resolve conflict is through communication."
Ryan Good
If you're a true Belieber, you know who Ryan Good is. More than just a stylist, he's been with Justin Bieber since the early days, working as a road manager, stylist, and even a mentor-type figure. "I'm Justin's stylist so I basically work with him to decide on what gear, etc. he wears. I've worn a lot of hats on the road with him over the past few years with none being more important than big brother," Good told Hollywood Life. Their bond went beyond the stage and into business when they co-founded Drew House, with Good stepping in as creative director. "He called me over to his house and said, 'This is what I want to do and I want you to creative direct it,' and hit me with the idea of what we should do, and laid it all out pretty simplistically and pretty specific, but pretty in depth," he shared with GQ in 2019. "He's got a great instinct."
But in 2025, that seemingly unbreakable bond shattered. Seemingly out of nowhere, Justin slammed Drew House on Instagram. "I Justin Bieber am no longer involved in this brand," he wrote on his Instagram Story. "If your [sic] rocking with me the human Justin Bieber don't waste ur money on Drew House." What happened is still unclear to this day, but TMZ reported that the fallout may have stemmed from deeper personal issues. According to sources, it was Ryan Good who pulled away first, deciding to distance himself from Justin over concerns about their shared church, Churchome, which Good allegedly came to believe was a cult. Justin, however, stayed, and even added Churchome pastor Judah Smith to Drew House's board, despite Smith having zero background in fashion or business.
Usher
When Justin Bieber shot to fame, everyone knew he had Usher to thank. The Grammy-winning star took him under his wing and helped launch the then-teen into global stardom. Over the years, their bond escalated from industry mentorship to something that felt almost paternal. "Our relationship is more man-to-man. He's making his own decisions and it's important to show support. I can say I'm not happy with all the choices my friend has made, but I'm supportive of him," Usher told Billboard. "I try my hardest to give as much positive reinforcement as I can. I'll punch him in the f***ing chest when I need to, and give him a hug and kiss when I need to. It's more than just mentoring. I love the kid."
But things started to look rocky when Usher revealed that Justin had declined an invite to join him on stage at the Super Bowl. "It didn't work out with Justin. I honor and recognize that, my brother," he said in a "The Breakfast Club" interview. "I think that it might've been the fact that he's just wanting to tell a different story right now. And I understand that." And while it did seem like he was telling the truth, Justin seemingly broke ties with him a year later, with fans noticing that the "Peaches" singer unfollowed him on Instagram, along with a couple of his longtime team members, including his manager Scooter Braun, former security guard Kenny Hamilton, and ex-manager Allison Kaye. As of this writing, no one's confirmed what exactly went down. But one thing's for sure, the bromance that once helped define Justin's rise appears to be over — and probably not just on social media.
Floyd Mayweather
Floyd Mayweather and Justin Bieber aren't exactly a duo you'd expect, but for a while, the "Yummy" singer and the legendary boxer were surprisingly tight. Their unlikely friendship kicked off in 2012, with Justin even joining Mayweather's entourage and walking him to the ring during several high-profile fights. Who cares about their 17-year age gap? That didn't seem to matter to either of them, with Justin even saying that he saw himself in the athlete. "Now that I'm on top, everyone wants to bring me down. Everyone's trying to tug at me and take my spot. Like Floyd Mayweather, he's the best boxer in the world," he told V Magazine (via E! News). "Now he is a champion. Every time he goes to a fight now, people are like, 'He's going to lose this time.'" And Mayweather, for his part, seemed to embrace the big brother role. During Justin's more rebellious years — as in, his era of arrests and public tantrums — he didn't even dare to distance himself from the teen. "We all make mistakes when we are young," he said.
But by 2017, the bromance unraveled. According to TMZ, Justin had undergone a spiritual awakening through Hillsong Church and was advised to cut ties with anyone who might be deemed as a "bad influence." Mayweather, apparently, made the list. Justin then unfollowed him on Instagram and ghosted him completely, which reportedly sent Mayweather "nuclear." The boxer felt betrayed, reportedly calling Justin a "traitor." At this point, it's pretty clear that in Bieber's world, an Instagram unfollow seems to be the signature move for saying goodbye.