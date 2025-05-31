Celebs Who Are No Longer Friends With Justin Bieber

In case you haven't noticed, Justin Bieber is not fine. Sure, he's still clowning around on Instagram and making the occasional public appearance like all's well — but those close to him say otherwise. Behind closed doors, the "Love Yourself" singer has reportedly been spiraling, displaying erratic behavior, and quietly cutting ties with longtime friends. Some exits, it seems, were even deliberate.

While fans speculate that his rumored marital troubles with Hailey Bieber might be to blame, insiders suggest it goes much deeper. "Seeing him disintegrate like this ... It's watching the embodiment of someone not living their purpose," one of his ex-team members told The Hollywood Reporter. "He's lost. There's no one protecting him because there's no one there willing to say no to him. You say no, you get blown out." Fans have even wondered if drugs were involved, but his reps shut that down fast, telling TMZ that the claims are "exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive." As for his fading friendships? His camp insists it's just part of his personal evolution. "[The past year has been] very transformative for him as he ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him," they said.

Still, this isn't Justin's first friendship purge. Over the years, he's lost more than a few inner circle members — many with him at the center of the fallout. Here are just some of them.