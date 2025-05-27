Jesse Watters' Wife Flaunts Killer Body In Ab-Baring Outfit & Makes Their Age Gap Hard To Ignore
It's no secret that Fox News host Jesse Watters and his second wife, Emma Watters, share a significant age gap — 14 years, to be exact. As you may recall, their romance isn't exactly the stuff that fairytales are made of. It's chock-full of red flags we can't ignore and features a scandalous relationship timeline complete with an unfortunate overlapping of his first marriage to Noelle Watters. In short: Jesse and Emma's relationship started as a full-blown affair.
But just in case you were starting to forget about that pesky old age difference, both Jesse and Emma are here to remind you. Over the years, Jesse has made a habit out of posting pictures of his young, scantily clad mistress-turned-second wife all over his Instagram account. As it turned out, May 26 was no different. Jesse uploaded a picture of himself and his wife seemingly celebrating Memorial Day on the West Coast. In true fashion, Emma had her taut abs on display for all the world to see. "Where's the rest of her outfit[?]," one Instagram user asked. Meanwhile, another quipped, "Your daughter is beautiful." YIKES.
This isn't the first time Jesse Watters has caught backlash for posting photos of his young wife
One might think that Jesse Watters has learned his lesson about posting pictures of himself and his young wife. In November 2024, the political commentator took to Instagram to share a photo of the couple dressed to the nines while attending the Meridian Ball. Alas, shortly after Jesse hit "post," many came out of the woodwork to admonish him for the couple's age gap AND the way in which they started their relationship. "No Jesse, it's absolutely beautiful, but she looks like she's young enough to be your daughter," one Instagram user commented. Another wrote, "Can't believe you left your wife and children for her."
Unfortunately, some believe that Jesse even uses his seniority in the marriage to exert control over Emma. In October 2024, he stunned viewers of "The Five" when he joked that he would divorce her if he found out she voted for Kamala Harris. "That's the same thing as having an affair. That violates the sanctity of our marriage. ... It's over, Emma!" he said in a clip of his show (via "The Young Turks".) Well, alrighty then.