Jesse Watters' Wife Flaunts Killer Body In Ab-Baring Outfit & Makes Their Age Gap Hard To Ignore

One might think that Jesse Watters has learned his lesson about posting pictures of himself and his young wife. In November 2024, the political commentator took to Instagram to share a photo of the couple dressed to the nines while attending the Meridian Ball. Alas, shortly after Jesse hit "post," many came out of the woodwork to admonish him for the couple's age gap AND the way in which they started their relationship. "No Jesse, it's absolutely beautiful, but she looks like she's young enough to be your daughter," one Instagram user commented. Another wrote, "Can't believe you left your wife and children for her."

Unfortunately, some believe that Jesse even uses his seniority in the marriage to exert control over Emma. In October 2024, he stunned viewers of "The Five" when he joked that he would divorce her if he found out she voted for Kamala Harris. "That's the same thing as having an affair. That violates the sanctity of our marriage. ... It's over, Emma!" he said in a clip of his show (via "The Young Turks".) Well, alrighty then.