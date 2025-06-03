Fox News' Jesse Watters Risked Trump's Wrath With A Tongue-In-Cheek Jab At His Golf Game

Jesse Watters is generally thought of as a Donald Trump superfan, so when he subtly called out the president's golfing on the job, our eyebrows just about reached our hairlines. However, where some Fox News personalities would have gotten a serious tongue-lashing from the president, Watters seems to have walked away scot-free.

In case you missed the juicy on-air moment, during an April 2025 episode of "The Five," Dana Perino brought up the fact that many Democrats were calling out Trump's seemingly endless golf days amid chaos on the stock market. Perino turned to Watters to note, "Jesse, one of the things I cannot stand is complaints about golf," according to Media Matters for America. Enter Watters' surprising response. "If Biden was golfing during a stock market like this, I'm sure I wouldn't say a word," he said before giving a sarcastic smile.

It was a bold move for Watters. After all, as we said, a number of Fox News anchors who have said anything untoward about Trump have found themselves on the receiving end of online taunts. Kayleigh McEnany and Trump famously fell out after the former press secretary read out incorrect polling numbers. Things got so bad that Trump gave his ex-employee a shady nickname (with an embarrassing spelling error, but we digress) on Truth Social. Trump has also gone after Jacqui Heinrich and Jessica Tarlov for criticizing his administration, labeling both of them "terrible" reporters. And yet, Watters' comments were ignored.

