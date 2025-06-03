The One Thing Karoline Leavitt Does That Her Haters Can't Stand

Karoline Leavitt has been a polarizing figure since she joined the White House in 2025 as Donald Trump's press secretary. She's drawn criticism for everything from her frumpy outfits to her shady side, but there's one thing in particular that really gets her haters riled up. On May 19, 2025, she took to the podium to brief the press on Trump's new tariff policy and the One, Big, Beautiful Act. Viewers of the live broadcast couldn't help but notice how she wouldn't stop fussing with her hair during the briefing. "Can someone tell us why she is playing with her hair?" one critic asked on X, formerly Twitter. Another tried to read into her body language. "I wonder if there's a correlation between her lies and when she plays with her hair," a second user posited.

Leavitt: First of all, the CEO of Walmart made the comments on the tariffs on an earnings call where CEOs are legally obligated to give the most dire warnings and forecasts to their stakeholders pic.twitter.com/gFfPTXZl3c — Acyn (@Acyn) May 19, 2025

Leavitt was taking a question from CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang when she started fidgeting with her hair. She began by brushing her locks to the side, pulling a section over her right shoulder, tucking it behind her ear, and repeating the gesture on the other side. MeidasTouch's Acyn posted a clip of her hair fussing to X, where it soon gained traction. "When she keeps playing with her hair, that means she's lying," one user suggested. Others found the constant hair pushing and pulling distracting. "Starting a GoFundMe to get this chick some hair scrunchies," a second user quipped, while another added, "Someone needs to get this woman a barrette. Her constant pushing-hair-back moves are so annoying."

