Tragic Details About New York's Fox Anchor Rosanna Scotto

Between the family business that brings her a ton of joy, a successful marriage to Louis Ruggiero and her decades-long career on Fox 5 NY, one would be mistaken for thinking Rosanna Scotto has always led a fairytale life. However, like most people, the Fox veteran has also had her share of heartache — and sadly for Rosanna, some of it has played out incredibly publicly.

One particularly sad moment came before Rosanna began her tenure at Fox. As some will know, Rosanna is the daughter of Anthony Scotto. Anthony was a powerful union leader, but was also rumored to have links to the Gambino crime family, the same mob family to which many old Hollywood stars were said to have been connected. In 1978, he was investigated for taking payments from Brooklyn waterfront business owners. The following year, he was convicted of racketeering, the accusation being that he'd solicited a whopping $200,000 in payments from the business owners.

According to The New York Times, Rosanna had been present when her father was found guilty. "[Rosanna] Scotto, the defendant's daughter, sobbed as her mother, Marion, stared at the wall across the room, her face registering disbelief," the outlet noted of the 1979 trial's conclusion. She would have been just 21 at the time. Rosanna's father began his sentence in 1981, and was released in 1984 for good behavior. We're sure the Fox star was thrilled, especially because at the time of his conviction, there was a possibility he'd have to serve 20 years. Even so, there's also no doubt that it would be a tough thing for any 21-year-old to experience.

