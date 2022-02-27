The Real Reason Wendy Williams' Friends Are Extremely Concerned About Her

This has unfortunately been a really tough few years for Wendy Williams. Williams, who is known for her fabulous personality and gossipy mouth, was the renowned host of her own pop-culture talk program "The Wendy Williams Show." Since 2008, she has spilled the tea on all the celebrity gossip.

But in 2019, Williams' life was turned upside-down when she and her longtime husband, Kevin Hunter, filed for divorce. This, combined with several medical struggles, began the reported decline of her mental health, which led to Williams taking a leave of absence from the "Wendy" show in July of 2021. Several guest hosts came in to hold down the fort while Williams was gone, but her leave of absence would later become permanent. On February 22, Sherri Shepherd was announced as Williams' official replacement, taking the "Wendy" out of "The Wendy Williams Show."

After leaving her show, Williams decided to hide from the limelight and deal with her health in private. Not much is known for sure about her condition besides what official documents and her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., has revealed. So, what has been going on in Williams' life since her departure from the spotlight? Has she been well taken care of?