The Most Bizarre Rumors About Kurt Russell

During his decades in the spotlight, Kurt Russell has learned that gossip comes with the territory. Speculation about his private life has been a mainstay, with one of the public's biggest fascinations being why Russell and his longtime partner Goldie Hawn never wed. While annoying, the questions are mostly harmless, and he does his best to answer them every time. However, other rumors that have done the rounds over the years are anything but benign. Russell has been the subject of bizarre speculation about his health and well-being.

Russell's political views have also been weaponized throughout recent presidential election cycles. A stream of quotes and statements has been falsely attributed to him as the internet became increasingly fractured amid America's highly charged political climate. Because he isn't liberal like most of his fellow movie stars, Russell became an easy target for fake news. This is despite Russell's reluctance to discuss politics in general, but social media users still believe the false narrative when the rumor mill churns them up.

He sees himself as an entertainer, and entertainers have no place in politics. For him, it's important that moviegoers don't come with preconceived notions about him. "As far as I'm concerned, you should step away from saying anything so that you can still be seen by the audience in any character," he told The New York Times in 2020. Unfortunately for him, his neutral stance has achieved the opposite, making him easy prey in the fake news sphere.

