Kimberly Guilfoyle's Most Inappropriate Outfits At Mar-A-Lago

Back in the good old days, Kimberly Guilfoyle was a near-permanent fixture at Mar-a-Lago, popping up at holiday celebrations, family dinners, charity extravaganzas, and even on the golf course from time to time. However, sadly, following Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr.'s messy breakup, she rarely graces the gaudy halls of the Florida estate now. Still, even though she may be gone, Guilfoyle's spectacular array of tasteless plunging dresses and atrocious attire she's worn to Mar-a-Lago over the years ensures she will never be forgotten.

There is absolutely no doubt that Guilfoyle has a very unique sense of style. It's like the "Real Housewives," combined with a hefty dose of stripteuse and a pinch of "Shahs of Sunset," with the occasional belly dancer homage thrown into the mix for good measure.

Guilfoyle's inappropriate outfits reportedly landed her on Donald Trump's bad list, leading to the beginning of the end for #Donberly. To ensure an easy and painless extraction from the MAGA in-crowd, Donald nominated his son's ex-fiancée to be the ambassador to Greece in December 2024 — a position that presumably doesn't require any formal or modest clothing to be worn, fitting perfectly with Guilfoyle's flesh-flashing, busty outfits. But before she heads off overseas, we're checking out some of the former news host's most unseemly outfits she's worn at Mar-a-Lago. From the wildly inappropriate dress Guilfoyle wore to a charity event to the plethora of thigh-skimming, boob-baring frocks, each one is worthy of a place in fashion history.

