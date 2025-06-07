The Dating Rumors Surrounding Bronny James & Natalia Bryant

On paper, LeBron James' son, Bronny James, and Kobe Bryant's daughter, Natalia Bryant, seem like a natural fit. Both their dads are NBA legends, and they know firsthand what it's like to grow up under the harsh glare of the celebrity spotlight. They also happen to make a good-looking pair — so much so that fans can't help but ship them. When Bronny announced that he was committing to the University of Southern California following his cardiac arrest in July 2023, fans were quick to connect the dots, as Natalia was also a student at USC.

Advertisement

"Since they're both attending USC now, how cool would it be if Bronny James and Natalia Bryant fell in love and go on to create the most dominant basketball player ever and name him 'Kobe Michael James'?" one fan posited on X, formerly Twitter. Never mind that Natalia is two years older than Bronny and probably sees him more like a brother — she graduated cum laude from USC in May 2025 with a bachelor's degree in film.

Natalia, who has grown up to be gorgeous and is carving out her own path, has been pretty hush-hush about her dating life. Unlike Bronny, she's never dated anyone publicly, though that hasn't quieted the chatter surrounding her personal life — in fact, quite the contrary. In 2025, she sparked dating buzz after spending Valentine's Day in Beverly Hills with a mystery guy. Photos published by TMZ show Natalia and her date engaging in a little PDA while exiting a restaurant. Meanwhile, the eldest son of LeBron has been in a committed relationship since 2024.

Advertisement