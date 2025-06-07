Prince William Reportedly Had To Pull Rank On One Of Kate Middleton's 'Inappropriate' Outfits

William, Prince of Wales, once put his foot down concerning one of Kate Middleton's inappropriate outfits. Although the future Queen of England is usually the picture of grace today, she went through somewhat of a fashion metamorphosis during her early days as William's girlfriend and it was during those youthful early years that the prince reportedly had to step in and strike down one of her outfits. "Before Kate realized that as a senior royal you have to dress carefully, having taken advice, she once bought an outfit that William considered inappropriate," shared an anonymous royal with The Times in February 2025. "He told Kate she looked as if she'd just run through a charity shop covered in superglue. Everyone thought this was very funny, including, to her credit, Kate."

Unfortunately, the chatty former employee stopped just short of describing exactly what Kate wore that triggered William so badly. However, given Kate's history of leggy looks before becoming the Princess of Wales, the culprit could've been any one of several semi-revealing numbers from her past. However, it's clear Kate's style has matured considerably since her days as a young royal. "I think she looks much more modern in the way she dresses now," designer Petar Petrov told People after the princess rocked one of his blazers. "She looks relaxed, and I think she can win the hearts of people even more because she feels like a real person that people can connect with, like Princess Diana. That's special and makes her even more relevant than ever."

Despite her obvious fashion evolution, Kate reportedly wants there to be a little less focus on her sartorial choices going forward.