The Shady Side Of HGTV's Ty Pennington No One Talks About

In May 2007, at the height of his "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" success, Ty Pennington was arrested and charged with a DUI. As reported by ABC — the same network that employed him at the time — he was arrested in the wee hours of the morning on May 5, 2007. Pennington's blood alcohol level was well over the .08 legal California limit, coming in at a whopping .14. He was released after paying a $5,000 bail. Afterward, he gave a statement via his publicist Stan Rosenfield. "I made an error in judgment. We all make mistakes, however this is about accountability," he said in the statement (via CBS News). "Under no circumstances should anyone consume alcohol while driving. I could have jeopardized the lives of others, and I am grateful there was no accident or harm done to anyone. This was my wake-up call." He also apologized to his fans, ABC, and his team for his "lapse in judgment and the embarrassment I have caused."

In Pennington's first interview following the DUI arrest, he made no excuses for his bad behavior. When asked what he should've done differently, Pennington told "Entertainment Tonight" (via CBS News) that he should've taken a cab. Pennington also noted how lucky he was that his lapse in judgment didn't cost him his job with ABC. "I would never want to jeopardize that. I get to do something that a lot of people never get to do in their lifetime and actually get to make a difference in people's lives." In the end, Pennington pleaded no contest and was sentenced to three years probation and ordered to take a 90-day alcohol education class and go to a Mothers Against Drunk Drivers meeting, according to CBS News.

