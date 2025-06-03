Trump Accidentally Confirms What We Suspected About Those Harvard Rejection Rumors

Days after rumors that Barron Trump got rejected from Harvard University spread online, his father, Donald Trump, has breathed life into his own Harvard-rejection rumors, suggesting that they really do bother him. Taking to Truth Social, Donald lashed out at reporter Michael Wolff, who claimed that the president came down on Harvard's funding because it didn't admit him. "That story is totally FALSE, I never applied to Harvard," he wrote on his self-owned platform. ... He is upset because his book about me was a total 'BOMB.' Nobody wanted it, because his 'reporting' and reputation is so bad!" In his rant, Donald also noted how far he got in school, reminding everyone that he graduated from the University of Pennsylvania.

Although rumors about Donald's rejection from Harvard have circulated for years, the president's aggressive behavior towards the university, which includes threatening to slash its government funding and targeting foreign-born students, has extended the rejection speculation's shelf life. Wolff, while appearing on "The Daily Beast Podcast," made his claim about Donald's motives.

"It's also odd because so many of the people around Donald Trump went to Ivy League universities," observed host Joanna Coles. "Obviously, JD Vance proudly went to Yale. So, it does seem particularly odd, but perhaps he's also trying to stuff it to them, too." Wolff replied, "But the other thing is that, by the way, he didn't get into Harvard. So one of the Trump things is always holding a grudge against the Ivy Leagues." Of course, Wolff isn't the only one who's taken issue with Donald's actions towards the historic university.

