Trump Accidentally Confirms What We Suspected About Those Harvard Rejection Rumors
Days after rumors that Barron Trump got rejected from Harvard University spread online, his father, Donald Trump, has breathed life into his own Harvard-rejection rumors, suggesting that they really do bother him. Taking to Truth Social, Donald lashed out at reporter Michael Wolff, who claimed that the president came down on Harvard's funding because it didn't admit him. "That story is totally FALSE, I never applied to Harvard," he wrote on his self-owned platform. ... He is upset because his book about me was a total 'BOMB.' Nobody wanted it, because his 'reporting' and reputation is so bad!" In his rant, Donald also noted how far he got in school, reminding everyone that he graduated from the University of Pennsylvania.
Although rumors about Donald's rejection from Harvard have circulated for years, the president's aggressive behavior towards the university, which includes threatening to slash its government funding and targeting foreign-born students, has extended the rejection speculation's shelf life. Wolff, while appearing on "The Daily Beast Podcast," made his claim about Donald's motives.
"It's also odd because so many of the people around Donald Trump went to Ivy League universities," observed host Joanna Coles. "Obviously, JD Vance proudly went to Yale. So, it does seem particularly odd, but perhaps he's also trying to stuff it to them, too." Wolff replied, "But the other thing is that, by the way, he didn't get into Harvard. So one of the Trump things is always holding a grudge against the Ivy Leagues." Of course, Wolff isn't the only one who's taken issue with Donald's actions towards the historic university.
Harvard is fighting back against Donald Trump
Melania Trump swooped in to rescue Barron Trump from his viral Harvard rumor. She's yet to do the same for Donald Trump, and meanwhile, Harvard isn't going down without a fight. Its president, Alan M. Garber, has heavily criticized the Trump administration for what he feels is illegal overreach. In a statement posted to Harvard's website, he wrote, "Over the course of the past week, the federal government has taken several actions following Harvard's refusal to comply with its illegal demands." He also laid out Donald's actions towards the university. "The government has, in addition to the initial freeze of $2.2 billion in funding, considered taking steps to freeze an additional $1 billion in grants, initiated numerous investigations of Harvard's operations, threatened the education of international students, and announced that it is considering a revocation of Harvard's 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status." Garber went on to address Donald's claims about Harvard allowing antisemitism to thrive on campus and laid out the ways in which the college was addressing it.
Donald has also received pushback from select politicians, including Massachusetts Congressman Stephen Lynch. In video remarks made to Boston 25 News, Lynch launched a tirade against Donald and his administration. "I just stand in opposition to all that crap, I gotta tell you," he said. "This president, this administration, is dragging this country down. Every single day in the eyes of the world. In the eyes of its own citizens. You know, the people he has assembled in his administration are a goddamn disgrace. Disgrace."
Finally, he forewarned that Donald's actions would have ripple effects for a long time. "It will take years, maybe decades, to repair the damage that Donald Trump and that group of morons and buffoons are doing to this country."