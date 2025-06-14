One Of Kamala Harris' Old Messages To Diddy Will Haunt Her Forever
Following his arrest, there were celebs who spoke out against Sean "Diddy" Combs and those who remained quiet on the matter. Kamala Harris fell under the latter, as she was likely hoping her past involvement with Diddy would go unnoticed. An old message that the former vice president shared with the rap mogul in October 2020 resurfaced after he was apprehended by authorities. "Thank you, @Diddy, for hosting this town hall last night. There's a lot at stake for our communities right now and it's critical we bring to the forefront how coronavirus is perpetuating racial inequality and health disparities," Harris wrote at the time on X, formerly Twitter. Internet sleuths wasted no time unearthing the tweet, and the politician's replies became a minefield of trolling. "You a real freak," one wrote, referencing Diddy's infamous "freak offs" that helped land him behind bars. "Did you bring the baby oil?" another joked. Others called for Harris' association with the Bad Boys mogul to be investigated. Somewhat surprisingly, Harris chose to leave the tweet up instead of attempting a quick purge after Diddy was arrested.
That is exactly what some suspected had started to happen when an alleged old photo of Harris and Diddy went viral shortly after her tweet resurfaced. The photo showed the one-time VP and "I'll Be Missing You" artist standing together with a caption claiming Harris' team worked relentlessly to cover up the snap. As salacious as it could have been, that image turned out to be photoshopped. It was actually a 2019 picture of Diddy and Misa Hylton, and Harris' likeness had been digitally added.
Of course, that wasn't the only fake photo that circulated. Even Donald Trump got involved in the Diddy-Harris photo scandal.
Donald Trump talking about his friendship with Diddy goes viral
Donald Trump jumped on the fake news bandwagon in September 2024 when he reposted a photoshopped picture of Kamala Harris and Sean "Diddy" Combs to his Truth Social account. The pic showed a much younger Harris in a low-cut dress standing beside a doctored photo of Diddy wearing an unbuttoned collared shirt. The snap had been given the meme treatment. "Kamala doing the Diddy? Madam vice president, have you ever been involved with or engaged in one of Puff Daddies freak offs?" was the writing on the photo. Before alterations, the original version of the pic was of Harris attending an event years earlier in May 2001 alongside Montel Williams, who wore an undershirt beneath his unbuttoned top. Perhaps Trump posted the meme not only to troll his political opponent but to deflect attention from his own relationship with Diddy.
Over the years, Diddy and Trump had a tumultuous friendship, and similar to Harris, their past was highlighted after the rap star's arrest. Days before Trump reposted the photoshopped meme, old footage from "Celebrity Apprentice" showed him praising Diddy on air. The interaction happened when singer-model Aubrey O'Day was on the reality show, and she mentioned how "working for Diddy" had increased her business acumen. "I love Diddy. You know he's a good friend of mine, he's a good guy," he told O'Day. It bears mentioning that, at the time "Celebrity Apprentice" was recording, Donald Trump Jr. had a connection to Diddy too, as he was rumored to be dating O'Day.
Not wanting the Diddy-Trump association to go unnoticed, Jimmy Kimmel aired the "I love Diddy" Donald clip on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" which was captured and reposted across various accounts online. Unlike the Harris photos, this footage had not been altered.