One Of Kamala Harris' Old Messages To Diddy Will Haunt Her Forever

Following his arrest, there were celebs who spoke out against Sean "Diddy" Combs and those who remained quiet on the matter. Kamala Harris fell under the latter, as she was likely hoping her past involvement with Diddy would go unnoticed. An old message that the former vice president shared with the rap mogul in October 2020 resurfaced after he was apprehended by authorities. "Thank you, @Diddy, for hosting this town hall last night. There's a lot at stake for our communities right now and it's critical we bring to the forefront how coronavirus is perpetuating racial inequality and health disparities," Harris wrote at the time on X, formerly Twitter. Internet sleuths wasted no time unearthing the tweet, and the politician's replies became a minefield of trolling. "You a real freak," one wrote, referencing Diddy's infamous "freak offs" that helped land him behind bars. "Did you bring the baby oil?" another joked. Others called for Harris' association with the Bad Boys mogul to be investigated. Somewhat surprisingly, Harris chose to leave the tweet up instead of attempting a quick purge after Diddy was arrested.

That is exactly what some suspected had started to happen when an alleged old photo of Harris and Diddy went viral shortly after her tweet resurfaced. The photo showed the one-time VP and "I'll Be Missing You" artist standing together with a caption claiming Harris' team worked relentlessly to cover up the snap. As salacious as it could have been, that image turned out to be photoshopped. It was actually a 2019 picture of Diddy and Misa Hylton, and Harris' likeness had been digitally added.

Of course, that wasn't the only fake photo that circulated. Even Donald Trump got involved in the Diddy-Harris photo scandal.