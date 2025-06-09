Trump's Sad Droopy Neck Gets Exposed After Air Force One Stumble
Donald Trump's age has been put on blast before, and the 78-year-old has added another such moment to the collection with his trip while going up the stairs on Air Force One. To err is human, and who hasn't slipped while going up stairs? But when it comes to Trump, it was reminiscent of the time that Joe Biden caused a stir when he boarded Air Force One in 2021. Two years later, Biden fell again, not boarding his plane but at an Air Force Graduation. Trump commented on both instances, making it seem as though Biden wasn't capable of being president. But not only did Trump's stumble remind people of his comments on Biden from years ago, for some, it also highlighted Trump's advanced age and overweight physique in the form of clear view of his saggy neck, even if just for a moment.
Ron Filipowski, frequent Trump critic and editor in chief for MeidasTouch.com, said on X: "That fall popped all his neck rolls out and everything. Tough day." Someone else on X joked, "Trump would really hate if you shared this picture," and included the moment when Trump stumbled that was caught on film. And one person said, "A man that is so vain that he spray paints himself with make up, and crochets a few long hairs together to cover his bald head, will not be happy with this picture."
Donald Trump's newest portrait doesn't really show his neck at all
One clue as to why we think that Donald Trump is particularly sensitive about what his neck looks like is because of his new official White House portrait, which was released in June 2025. When compared to his inauguration portrait and to his portrait from his first term, there's more shadows, including at his neck, making it look less prominent.
A sagging neck can be caused by weight gain and loss, as well as age. Trump's most recently released medical report listed him as being 6 feet, 3 inches and 224 pounds. That means he is officially overweight according to his Body Mass Index (BMI). In 2020, his BMI put him in the obese range. Trump's height and weight in his records from when he was booked at Fulton County Jail in 2023 put him at 6 feet, 3 inches and 215 pounds; an insider from Trump's circle who spoke to ABC News claimed those measurements to be self reported.
And there's the fact that not everyone online is really believing that Trump's measurements have been reported accurately. There are those who think that Trump is lying about his height and others thinking the weight doesn't add up. So moments like this one that bring attention to both Trump's agility, or lack thereof, and his aging appearance probably aren't going too far in helping people see him as a beacon of strength.