Trump's Sad Droopy Neck Gets Exposed After Air Force One Stumble

Donald Trump's age has been put on blast before, and the 78-year-old has added another such moment to the collection with his trip while going up the stairs on Air Force One. To err is human, and who hasn't slipped while going up stairs? But when it comes to Trump, it was reminiscent of the time that Joe Biden caused a stir when he boarded Air Force One in 2021. Two years later, Biden fell again, not boarding his plane but at an Air Force Graduation. Trump commented on both instances, making it seem as though Biden wasn't capable of being president. But not only did Trump's stumble remind people of his comments on Biden from years ago, for some, it also highlighted Trump's advanced age and overweight physique in the form of clear view of his saggy neck, even if just for a moment.

Ron Filipowski, frequent Trump critic and editor in chief for MeidasTouch.com, said on X: "That fall popped all his neck rolls out and everything. Tough day." Someone else on X joked, "Trump would really hate if you shared this picture," and included the moment when Trump stumbled that was caught on film. And one person said, "A man that is so vain that he spray paints himself with make up, and crochets a few long hairs together to cover his bald head, will not be happy with this picture."