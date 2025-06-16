Jill Biden's Red Election Day Outfit Is By Far Her Most Inappropriate Look
Listen, a red pantsuit is a power move, and worn a couple of weeks ahead of the holiday season, it's pretty seasonally appropriate, too. However, when Jill Biden decided to don one on Election Day 2024, let's just say the aforementioned appropriateness took a bit of a knock. In fact, we may even go as far as to say the suit was one of Jill's most inappropriate outfits of all time.
ICYMI (and really, if you did miss it, where were you?) Dr. Jill Biden picked a very surprising red suit ensemble to cast her ballot in November 2024. Notably, the specific shade of red wasn't on the darker side of the spectrum or even on the could-it-be-hot-pink-is-this-a-Barbie-reference side, either. Au contraire, the suit, paired with a white top, was kinda giving GOP logo. BRB, zooming in to see if she rocked an elephant brooch as well.
Now, are we suggesting Jill should have done the entire look in Democratic Party colors instead? Definitely not. After all, she didn't wear blue while voting in the 2020 election. That being said, she has spoken about using her 'fits — including her 2020 election day look — to send messages in the past. As she explained when her inaugural garments were donated to the Smithsonian in early 2023, "When I became first lady, I knew that people would start to care a lot more about what I wore. And there have been times when I've welcomed that spotlight, because I knew that my clothes could help me say something important. Like when I wore my 'Vote' boots on election day" (via WUSA9). The fact is, Jill does have a track record of dressing intentionally while casting her ballot, so the odds of the red suit on Election Day being an oblivious choice seem unlikely at best.
Jill Biden has always had a penchant for colorful ensembles
Okay, so there is one caveat. Election Day wasn't the only time Jill Biden wore a red suit. In fact, in January 2025, she was lauded for rewearing a bold red Schiaparelli suit for the White House's Joining Forces event. Notably, WWD pointed out that on one of the previous occasions that she had worn the suit, it had been seen as a major win for fashion diplomacy. This was because of the red in both the French and U.S. flags, as well as the fact that Schiaparelli is based in Paris but helmed by American designer Daniel Roseberry. With that in mind, it's possible that Jill's red getup was also less partisan and more so a reminder that it was an important day for the country at large.
Stepping away from symbolism for a sec, it also bears mentioning that Jill's stylist, Bailey Moon, has previously highlighted that the former FLOTUS gravitated toward color in general. "It always came down to color: What's the color and is she going to look great? So many of her outfits were jewel tones or bold colors. When you are in a sea of navy suits, how do you stand out as first lady?" he explained to So Many Thoughts. Fair enough.
Sticking with Jill's stylist, another detail worth delving into is that Moon told Marie Claire Jill specifically chose purple for Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration as a show of bipartisan unity. It was a notable move in itself since her previous inauguration look was blue. In light of that, perhaps Jill's red suit was a sign to Republican supporters that whether they voted blue or not, she was in support of their right to choose. Either way, there's no question that the suit was a surprising choice.