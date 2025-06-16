Jill Biden's Red Election Day Outfit Is By Far Her Most Inappropriate Look

Listen, a red pantsuit is a power move, and worn a couple of weeks ahead of the holiday season, it's pretty seasonally appropriate, too. However, when Jill Biden decided to don one on Election Day 2024, let's just say the aforementioned appropriateness took a bit of a knock. In fact, we may even go as far as to say the suit was one of Jill's most inappropriate outfits of all time.

Advertisement

Whoa. @FLOTUS just voted in Delaware. Is her outfit a sign? Feel like it's a sign. 😏 Nice suit, btw! pic.twitter.com/31aiZ52OsL — Roxanne Hoge (@RoxanneHoge) November 5, 2024

ICYMI (and really, if you did miss it, where were you?) Dr. Jill Biden picked a very surprising red suit ensemble to cast her ballot in November 2024. Notably, the specific shade of red wasn't on the darker side of the spectrum or even on the could-it-be-hot-pink-is-this-a-Barbie-reference side, either. Au contraire, the suit, paired with a white top, was kinda giving GOP logo. BRB, zooming in to see if she rocked an elephant brooch as well.

Now, are we suggesting Jill should have done the entire look in Democratic Party colors instead? Definitely not. After all, she didn't wear blue while voting in the 2020 election. That being said, she has spoken about using her 'fits — including her 2020 election day look — to send messages in the past. As she explained when her inaugural garments were donated to the Smithsonian in early 2023, "When I became first lady, I knew that people would start to care a lot more about what I wore. And there have been times when I've welcomed that spotlight, because I knew that my clothes could help me say something important. Like when I wore my 'Vote' boots on election day" (via WUSA9). The fact is, Jill does have a track record of dressing intentionally while casting her ballot, so the odds of the red suit on Election Day being an oblivious choice seem unlikely at best.

Advertisement