Sasha Obama Shows Some Serious Skin In Rare 24th Birthday Pic

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Barack and Michelle Obama's family photo for their youngest daughter, Sasha Obama's, birthday caught the eye of social media commentators for several reasons. Many Instagram users couldn't help but notice the stunning transformation of the Obama sisters in their casual yet beautiful outfits. Sasha's killer arms were on full display in her sleeveless beige top, which she paired with a flowy full-length brown skirt. The birthday girl skillfully also matched her accessories, wearing a silver statement piece necklace with a pair of eye-catching silver flats that brought a pop of color and a glimmer to the ensemble.

Advertisement

In fact, Sasha and Michelle may have coordinated their accessories since the former first lady also donned a pair of silver bangles and hoop earrings to contrast her figure-flattering black dress. Michelle also wore an orange bandana to tie in with her eldest daughter, Malia Obama, who donned a short, summery sundress that set the tone for their celebrations. Meanwhile, Former President Barack Obama kept things casual and gave off serious regular dad vibes in a laidback white tee and grey trousers.

While many were pleased to see the Obama family with their cute outfit coordination skills on full display, others couldn't stop staring at Sasha's height transformation. At 24, the youngest Obama appeared to be slightly taller than her mom, who is 5'11." Sasha's height transformation was further highlighted by the fact that she was only a tad bit shorter than her 6'1" father. Malia's impressive stature was equally noticeable since she was standing shoulder-to-shoulder with her mother. Moreover, the height difference between Malia and Sasha appears much smaller now.

Advertisement