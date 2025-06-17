The Tragic Truth Of Todd Chrisley's First Wife Teresa Terry

This article includes graphic mention of domestic violence.

When it comes to Todd Chrisley's spouses, his current wife and co-star, Julie Chrisley, is likely the first person to come to mind. However, before he met Julie, Todd was married to Teresa Terry — and she certainly hasn't painted their union as a fairytale romance. Quite the contrary, Terry has previously accused Todd of physical abuse and nasty tactics during their divorce.

Some will know that Todd and Terry met when they were both still teenagers. Speaking to the Daily Mail in 2014, Terry shared that they'd wed two years later, after she'd fallen pregnant with Lindsie Chrisley. The former couple also went on to welcome their son Kyle Chrisley — but sometime after that, Terry told the outlet, they began having problems. For starters, she claimed, Todd was obsessive over how their home looked. "There could be no toys out, everything had to be picture perfect like a show-room. He had a mind-set that everything had a place and everything had to be in place at all times. He applied that to people as well," she recounted, adding that Todd would also harshly criticize her appearance if she wasn't perfectly put together.

Unfortunately, that wasn't all. Terry also told Daily Mail that he'd physically attacked both her and his mother, "Nanny" Faye Chrisley, and added that he'd been physical on occasions other than that, too. In particular, she claimed there had been a number of terrifying encounters between late October and early November 1994, with Todd threatening her life on one occasion and battering her naked body in another. Terry brought charges against her then-estranged husband but ultimately dropped the case at some point during the divorce proceedings. As for Todd, he told the court there was no truth to the allegations.