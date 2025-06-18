The Real Reason You Don't See Chip Gaines On Joanna's Show Mini Reni

Ever since becoming household names thanks to "Fixer Upper," Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines have generally been seen as a package deal. As such, the fact that Chip won't be starring alongside his wife in "Mini Reni" did come as a surprise to some. However, as Joanna has said in a number of interviews, the new venture was simply a way for her to get back to the basics of how she'd do a small-scale renovation. Plus, not being the star of the show doesn't mean viewers won't be seeing any of Chip's antics.

Chip's absence from "Mini Reni" isn't all that surprising when taking into account the show's premise. As Joanna explained in an interview with TV Insider, "I saw the opportunity to show people that having a home you love and one that tells your story doesn't have to be a matter of renovating every room." In other words, Chip's services just wouldn't be required for the smaller-scale, design-centered projects.

As for what we said about Chip being involved in a small way, Joanna told TV Insider that he was her co-producer for "Mini Reni." More than that, though, she also told Swooon that he may even make the odd cameo. "He's never too far away. You'll see him pop in on the show, always making me laugh, keeping things light, and reminding us all of the joy in the process," she told the outlet. Joanna also hinted at him being super supportive of her new gig, even if he wasn't taking a starring role. "He's been my biggest cheerleader from day one, and our kids' too. I really believe we're where we are today because we've always encouraged each other to take on new challenges," she gushed of her husband. Talk about a green flag in the Gaineses' marriage.

