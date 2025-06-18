The Real Reason You Don't See Chip Gaines On Joanna's Show Mini Reni
Ever since becoming household names thanks to "Fixer Upper," Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines have generally been seen as a package deal. As such, the fact that Chip won't be starring alongside his wife in "Mini Reni" did come as a surprise to some. However, as Joanna has said in a number of interviews, the new venture was simply a way for her to get back to the basics of how she'd do a small-scale renovation. Plus, not being the star of the show doesn't mean viewers won't be seeing any of Chip's antics.
Chip's absence from "Mini Reni" isn't all that surprising when taking into account the show's premise. As Joanna explained in an interview with TV Insider, "I saw the opportunity to show people that having a home you love and one that tells your story doesn't have to be a matter of renovating every room." In other words, Chip's services just wouldn't be required for the smaller-scale, design-centered projects.
As for what we said about Chip being involved in a small way, Joanna told TV Insider that he was her co-producer for "Mini Reni." More than that, though, she also told Swooon that he may even make the odd cameo. "He's never too far away. You'll see him pop in on the show, always making me laugh, keeping things light, and reminding us all of the joy in the process," she told the outlet. Joanna also hinted at him being super supportive of her new gig, even if he wasn't taking a starring role. "He's been my biggest cheerleader from day one, and our kids' too. I really believe we're where we are today because we've always encouraged each other to take on new challenges," she gushed of her husband. Talk about a green flag in the Gaineses' marriage.
Joanna and Chip might need some space, professionally
Chip Gaines' absence from "Mini Reni" might not have been a surprise for everyone. After all, some fans took to Reddit a few years back to say they felt something was "off" between him and Joanna Gaines. "I am watching 'Fixer Upper: The Castle,' and their relationship is almost unrecognizable. ... It's like you're watching a couple that's trying not to argue in front of the kids and really can't stand each other," one viewer wrote.
Of course, Joanna has been very open about not being in a great place in general over the last few years. In fact, she shared in an episode of the "Business of Home Podcast" that both she and Chip had taken a break from Magnolia for summer 2024, specifically so they could regroup. "We told the entire team, 'I'm gonna be gone. Chip and I will be gone this whole summer, to just hunker down with the kids, to get vision for things," she recounted, describing the time off as a "sabbatical" of sorts.
It's certainly possible that during their time away from their business, Joanna and Chip realized that some space from each other in the professional sense might be for the best. After all, in addition to gushing to Swooon over consistently challenging one another, Joanna also shared that the decisions she and her husband make always have a holistic slant to them, referring to their choices as "ones that help us grow both as a family and with our work." Time will tell if both Joanna and Chip spend more time on their own shows, or if they realize that working together is what they prefer after all. Either way, we're wishing them all the success on their new journey.