Tragic Details About Britney Spears' Oldest Son Sean Preston Federline

Growing up as the son of pop royalty may have sounded like a dream for some once upon a time, but as we well know, the cons often outweigh the pros by a long shot. When it comes to Sean Preston Federline, that's certainly been the case — and sadly for Britney Spears' eldest son, a lot of what he's endured over the years has ended up making headlines.

Some will recall that in early 2006, Spears came under fire after her firstborn — who has always been known by his second name, Preston — was photographed on her lap while she was driving. A dangerous move, for sure. However, Spears released a statement soon after explaining that she'd done what she did specifically because she was afraid for her son's safety. Speaking to People, the singer shared that Preston had first been taken out of his car seat while they were in the parking lot of a Starbucks. Her bodyguard was inside the store at the time, but by the time he got back to the car, the paparazzi had arrived in droves — and Spears was terrified.

"Because of a recent incident when I was trapped in my car without my baby by a throng of paparazzi, I was terrified that this time the physically aggressive paparazzi would put both me and my baby in danger. I instinctively took measures to get my baby and me out of harm's way, but the paparazzi continued to stalk us, and took photos of us which were sold to the media," she told People. A traumatic situation for a new mom and baby alike, no doubt. However, things only became more heartbreaking when Spears felt a need to clarify, "I love my child and would do anything to protect him."

