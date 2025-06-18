If You're Still Worried About Kate Middleton, Here's Why You Shouldn't Be

Marrying into the royal family — and raising the future king — isn't easy, but Kate Middleton has done her job as both a royal and mother beautifully. Unfortunately, a wrench was thrown into her plans when she was diagnosed with cancer in early 2024, making a bold and honest announcement about it on social media. Thankfully, she completed her chemotherapy that September and is now in remission. But the Princess of Wales hasn't fully bounced back yet from her ordeal, and that is completely normal.

Middleton recently pulled out of this year's Royal Ascot, and she had a good reason. According to Ailsa Anderson, Queen Elizabeth's former spokesperson, the mother of three is taking things slowly. "She's being sensible, listening to what her body is telling her and easing back into public life," Anderson told People. Basically, Middleton isn't going to attend all the events and parties she normally would have before she was diagnosed with cancer. Her body and mind went through trauma, and that takes time to fully heal and recover from.

Plus, she had to undergo it all while in the public eye. This caused fans to worry about Middleton, but now they need to put those worries to rest and let her recover in peace. You don't attend every single shindig you're invited to, and it's fine, so offer Middleton the same courtesy. No one gets to tell a cancer survivor how to heal.

