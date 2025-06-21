Trump's Courtroom Behavior Stunk More Than Anyone Knew (Literally)
For Donald Trump, 2024 was the year of the courtroom. He went before the judge more times than his spray tanner (well, maybe not, but close enough). Between the indictments, civil and criminal trials, and appeals, Trump's legal troubles seriously impacted more than just his staggering fortune, eating up his time and making his blood boil. The latter was evident in the daily stories of his petulance, arrogance, and rudeness. However, in reality, Trump's courtroom behavior stunk more than anyone knew — both literally and figuratively.
While promoting her book, "Not My Type," on the Meidas Touch podcast on June 19, E. Jean Carroll opened up about witnessing firsthand Trump's total lack of manners, appalling treatment of others and — how to put this? — silent but deadly flatulence. According to Carroll, who played a starring role in Trump's ever-growing 2024 legal problems, he didn't think twice about letting one rip regardless of how others were forced to suffer the consequences. Then there was his "moaning and his groaning and his weeping and his snarling," in addition to his spitting.
"Pew! Pew! Pew!" Carroll described the sound in her book. "It is the old Russian peasant practice of spitting three times when a good thing happens to ward off the Evil Eye," she explained, a bizarre claim given Trump's presumed lack of superstition and interaction with peasants. Still, if he has shown the world anything during the last decade, it's to never be surprised by anything that Trump does or says.
Trump's bullying and bodily functions
E. Jean Carroll has faced off against Donald Trump twice in the courtroom, most recently in a defamation showdown that resulted in an $83 million win for the former journalist in January 2024. Leading up to Carroll's first legal battle against Trump in 2023, she'd been terror-stricken by the thought of seeing him again for the first time since he'd sexually assaulted her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in 1996.
"It was absolutely terrifying," Carroll told CNN in January 2024. "...I hadn't slept, I hadn't eaten, I couldn't think, I'd lost my language." However, any fear dissipated the moment she looked at him. "He was nothing. Just no power," she explained. "He had, he was zero." From then on, Carroll felt nothing but pure amusement, mixed with a hint of disgust, both of which comprise the backbone of her book "Not My Type," along with vivid descriptions of Trump's troubling, straw-like hair and blotchy, orange skin. "This is a man who wears apricot makeup, with his hair twirled around his head like Barbara Stanwick in 'Ball of Fire,'" she shared on the Meidas Touch podcast.
Still, it wasn't fun and laughter for everybody, especially those on Trump's legal team, specifically Alina Habba. Carroll claimed that his behavior toward the attorney stunk even worse than his bodily functions. "Oh, he was very cruel to Alina Habba, Esquire. Really treated her terribly," Carroll claimed. "I don't know how she carried on."