Trump's Courtroom Behavior Stunk More Than Anyone Knew (Literally)

For Donald Trump, 2024 was the year of the courtroom. He went before the judge more times than his spray tanner (well, maybe not, but close enough). Between the indictments, civil and criminal trials, and appeals, Trump's legal troubles seriously impacted more than just his staggering fortune, eating up his time and making his blood boil. The latter was evident in the daily stories of his petulance, arrogance, and rudeness. However, in reality, Trump's courtroom behavior stunk more than anyone knew — both literally and figuratively.

While promoting her book, "Not My Type," on the Meidas Touch podcast on June 19, E. Jean Carroll opened up about witnessing firsthand Trump's total lack of manners, appalling treatment of others and — how to put this? — silent but deadly flatulence. According to Carroll, who played a starring role in Trump's ever-growing 2024 legal problems, he didn't think twice about letting one rip regardless of how others were forced to suffer the consequences. Then there was his "moaning and his groaning and his weeping and his snarling," in addition to his spitting.

"Pew! Pew! Pew!" Carroll described the sound in her book. "It is the old Russian peasant practice of spitting three times when a good thing happens to ward off the Evil Eye," she explained, a bizarre claim given Trump's presumed lack of superstition and interaction with peasants. Still, if he has shown the world anything during the last decade, it's to never be surprised by anything that Trump does or says.

