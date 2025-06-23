Kimberly Guilfoyle Laces Her Tacky 'Fits & Extreme Photoshop With Some Trump Family Shade

Kimberly Guilfoyle's rise and fall in Trump land has emboldened her social media activity. Guilfoyle, whose relationship with Donald Trump Jr. ended in 2024, recently took time out from flaunting her tacky outfits to throw shade at the Trump family circle. Taking to Instagram, Guilfoyle showed off her photoshop skills in a slideshow highlighting her summer adventures and colorful, overly frilly wardrobe. However, she managed to sneak in what could be perceived as a dig at the Trump family. "From the thrill of the Monaco Grand Prix to celebrating Chris and Lea's beautiful wedding in Italy, this summer has been a reminder of God's blessing and the power of surrounding yourself with good, purposeful people," she captioned the post.

The US Ambassador to Greece. pic.twitter.com/zx4z8HlB1y — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 21, 2025

Whether Guilfoyle meant that members of the Trump clan weren't "good, purposeful people" like her new crew remains to be seen. However, one constant with Guilfoyle is her ability to garner attention for her over-the-top outfits. On X, for example, users have been having a field day over her gown with puffed sleeves, a translucent lace skirt, and a fire engine red bodice, a photo of which she included in her airbrushed Instagram roundup (to the tune of over one million views). "Why do they dress like Capital Citizens from The Hunger Games?" asked one user. A second wrote, "She looks more like the lead guitarist from KISS." Meanwhile, a third post read: "Such an utter embarrassment. I really thought she was going to go back to her earlier days of looking classy when she went to Greece. Guess not."

There also seemed to be confusion over whether the guy in the photo with her was an employee or a love interest, but it was her son, Ronan Anthony Villency.