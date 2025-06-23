Kate Middleton Abruptly Changes Her Recovery Plans After Making Too Many Appearances

In terms of royal family cancer news, 2024 was a big year. Both King Charles III and Catherine, Princess of Wales, confirmed they were undergoing cancer treatment. In September 2024, it was announced that Kate Middleton's chemotherapy had come to an end, but as she noted in the video announcement, "Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes." Now we have an idea of what that will look like. Just because Kate is scheduled to make an appearance at an event doesn't mean she'll actually be there. And TBH, that's completely fair.

Kate was unexpectedly absent at the Royal Ascot 2025, reportedly causing some panic behind the scenes at the palace. She'd been scheduled to attend and ride in a carriage on June 18. This cancellation followed two major events; Kate was at Trooping the Colour on June 14, and on June 16, she was at the Garter Day event in Windsor.

It may have just been too many things to handle. Plus, all of these events included a lot of time in the sun, which can be draining for anyone, much less someone still in recovery. "Catherine would have loved to be at Ascot. It's always a fun day out, but the UK is having a heatwave, and she is trying to pace herself," a source close to the princess told Vanity Fair.