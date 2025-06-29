Paris Hilton's Shady Take On Trump's Notorious Tan Was Right On Target
Paris Hilton may have hinted at being fairly friendly with Donald Trump in the past, but a zinger from the former at Cannes Lions 2025 made it clear that actually wasn't the case. Paris didn't just downplay her connection to the president, though: She also took aim at the orange tan he's rarely seen without. BRB, we're out looking for some burn ointment.
As a recap, while being interviewed at the Cannes Lions festival's Spotify Beach, Paris was asked about the Hilton family's connection to the Trumps. "I only knew him when I was a teenager in New York, but that was a long time ago," she said, shaking her head in a move that had us thinking of Mariah Carey's infamous "I don't know her" interview (via Daily Mail). The DJ wasn't able to leave it at that, though, with Louis Theroux quizzing her for details on what the former "The Apprentice" star was like IRL. "Friendly? Warm? Orange?" he asked ... and then came the burn that made it clear Trump's tan would never earn her "that's hot" seal of approval. "He probably could use a new spray tanner," Paris giggled. Oop!
Now, we're not saying we are Paris and Paris is us, but we've also said in the past that Trump needs a new makeup artist to make those fake tan fails a thing of the past so ... do with that what you will.
Paris Hilton has shaded Donald Trump more than once
Paris Hilton's comments at Cannes Lions weren't the first hint at her not being a fan of the prez, despite the supposed links between them (which Lisa Rinna called Kathy Hilton out for back in 2022). For starters, there was the time she didn't mince her words to TMZ over border detention camps in 2018. Asked about Donald Trump saying he'd sign an executive order to stop children being separated from their families, Paris responded, "He better keep his promise, because this is inhumane. ... No one should be separated from their family. I am disgusted at how they've been treated." Paris also encouraged people to vote, and as was pointed out by TMZ hosts Harvey Levin and Charles Latibeaudiere, it didn't seem as though she was advocating for Trump.
That Paris stressed the importance of voting is even more interesting when taking into account that she'd previously claimed she'd voted for Trump because she knew him as a child, only to backtrack in "Paris: The Memoir." "When I was put on the spot in an interview, I pretended I voted for Donald Trump because he was an old family friend and owned the first modeling agency I signed with," she admitted. Paris also alluded to feeling as though she had to support him publicly. "When I left to go to another agency, he was furious and intimidated the s*** out of me on the phone," Paris revealed. As for who she did vote for, she added that while she wasn't proud, "I didn't vote at all."
All that said, it seems pretty safe to say Paris is not a fan of Trump's politics or his business — and certainly not his tan.