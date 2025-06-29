Paris Hilton's Shady Take On Trump's Notorious Tan Was Right On Target

Paris Hilton may have hinted at being fairly friendly with Donald Trump in the past, but a zinger from the former at Cannes Lions 2025 made it clear that actually wasn't the case. Paris didn't just downplay her connection to the president, though: She also took aim at the orange tan he's rarely seen without. BRB, we're out looking for some burn ointment.

Advertisement

As a recap, while being interviewed at the Cannes Lions festival's Spotify Beach, Paris was asked about the Hilton family's connection to the Trumps. "I only knew him when I was a teenager in New York, but that was a long time ago," she said, shaking her head in a move that had us thinking of Mariah Carey's infamous "I don't know her" interview (via Daily Mail). The DJ wasn't able to leave it at that, though, with Louis Theroux quizzing her for details on what the former "The Apprentice" star was like IRL. "Friendly? Warm? Orange?" he asked ... and then came the burn that made it clear Trump's tan would never earn her "that's hot" seal of approval. "He probably could use a new spray tanner," Paris giggled. Oop!

Advertisement

Now, we're not saying we are Paris and Paris is us, but we've also said in the past that Trump needs a new makeup artist to make those fake tan fails a thing of the past so ... do with that what you will.