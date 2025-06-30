Whatever Happened To These Fox News Hosts Who Were Fired?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Fox News has been mired in controversy ever since its launch, with the cable news network's slogan — "fair and balanced" — criticized for being anything but. In fact, a 2023 study concluded that Fox News wasn't actually delivering news but a steady stream of misinformation deliberately, preventing viewers from becoming more knowledgeable about what was happening in the world. Variety columnist Michael Schneider even went so far as to suggest the network drop the "misnomer" of news from its title.

Beyond what winds up on the air, Fox News has also seen plenty of behind-the-scenes turmoil. The numerous sexual harassment allegations that forced network founder Roger Ailes to step down was high on the list of Fox News' biggest scandals ever, yet there have been many, many more. In fact, the bad behavior exhibited by some of the shadiest Fox News anchors led them to be fired, often in disgrace.

It would be easy to assume that being sacked over allegations of sexual harassment — and worse — would be enough to crater any career, yet that has rarely been the case for those shown the door at Fox News. For many of the former hosts listed below, being fired was simply a minor setback before landing a new gig with another conservative-leaning news outlet.

