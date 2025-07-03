Heartbreaking Details About Hallmark's Kimberley Sustad

Kimberley Sustad may have been involved in multiple aspects of a number of Hallmark favorites, but that's not to say she always feels like the powerhouse she is. In fact, she's made it clear on several occasions that that couldn't be further from the truth, and she suffers from serious imposter syndrome. Speaking exclusively to Nicki Swift, neuropsychologist Dr. Sanam Hafeez wasn't super shocked by that — but she did have some tips for how Sustad or anyone else suffering from something similar could push through.

Advertisement

As Hallmark fans may know, Sustad hasn't just starred in the channel's movies (though she has 20 Hallmark films to date at the time of this writing, and that's not even including her work on the now-canceled Hallmark favorite show "Chesapeake Shores"). She's also one of the co-writers of the incredibly popular "Three Wise Men and a Baby," as well as its sequel, "Three Wiser Men and a Boy." More than that, though, Sustad was actually asked to write the sequel, based on how popular the first film was. In light of all that, one would be forgiven for thinking Sustad felt fairly accomplished. Like we said, though, that just isn't the case.

Speaking to Us Weekly in the wake of the release of "Three Wiser Men and a Boy," Sustad shared that her impostor syndrome actually kicked in after the first film got such rave reviews. "I'm like, 'Oh, no, no, no, I'm not a profesh writer,'" she told the outlet. Understandably, fans of her work disagreed there. "People are like, 'You are! Write another.' You are like, 'Oh my God, what if I can't?' And then everyone will know," Sustad mused. Hafeez's take? Sustad fell into the category of people who "discount their achievements and attribute success to luck or timing rather than ability."

Advertisement