Kylie Jenner's Dress Fiasco Was A Stab In The Back To Lauren Sanchez

The controversial gown Kylie Jenner wore to Lauren Sanchez's wedding to Jeff Bezos was the ultimate stab in the back, considering she reportedly wasn't initially invited. In case you missed dress-gate, Jenner was one of several Kardashian-Jenner family members who scored one of the coveted invites to the couple's destination wedding in Venice. Unfortunately, the Kylie Lip Kit founder had a funny way of showing her appreciation, because she showed up wearing a very revealing, white, corseted gown, which snapped up attention from Sanchez, the bride. Jenner is, of course, known for her figure-hugging looks, but she broke two of the biggest wedding rules: Never wear white (or a color too close to it) and never upstage the bride.

Whether or not Jenner meant to diss Sanchez on her big day remains to be seen. However, it's hard to imagine that someone so firmly integrated into the world of fashion doesn't understand simple wedding etiquette. In any event, social media took no time taking Jenner to task about her wedding faux pas. "She looks like a weirdo, and not because it looks bridal," commented one user on Reddit. "She dressed like she knows nothing about Venice. The getting in and out of boats, you go nowhere in Venice without having to ride in a boat. Extremely corseted, with tight synthetic shaping garments, in a tight satin dress, in summer in Italy? It's been in the 90's there." Meanwhile, a second user wrote, A tacky move by a tacky person at the tacky wedding of tacky people..."

So far, it's unknown whether or not Sanchez herself is peeved about Jenner's dress of choice — but one would imagine she would be, considering she reportedly didn't want Jenner at the wedding to begin with.