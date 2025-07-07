The Shady Truth Of Former SNL Star Tina Fey

Tina Fey might have a reported net worth much higher than you may think. But while guesting on longtime pal Amy Poehler's "Good Hang" podcast in 2025, the funnywoman claimed she struggles to get excited about money. In fact, she judges anyone in a similar financial position who tries to boost their fortunes outside their main line of work.

Fey volunteered this information after Poehler jokingly advised her to launch her own hair care and glasses lines. "I have a problem with rich people having a side hustle." the former said in response. "If you already have like $200 million, and you're like ..." she added, before saying this is now simply the way of the world.

Undeterred, Fey then poked fun at an '80s star who she chose not to name for their niche side hustle: "I was like, 'Why on this Earth would I trust an actress for pediatric medication?'" Of course, considering she's currently on our screens advertising a vacation booking site, one could argue this is a clear case of "do as I say and not as I do."