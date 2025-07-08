Rare Times Jill Biden Was Caught Without Makeup On
Ever since meeting Joe Biden in the 70s, Jill Biden has been in the public eye to some degree, and as such, when she's seen out and about, she typically makes a point of looking "Done." However, every once in a while the former FLOTUS has gone for a much more natural look. So natural, in fact, that we've wondered if she was wearing any makeup at all.
We'll preface this by saying Dr. Biden has never been known to go for a full-on glamazon look. On the contrary, she generally keeps things fairly pared-back. However, we will admit to being slightly surprised by a throwback picture she shared to Instagram of the late Beau Biden's deployment day. Though it looks like she had some light foundation and eye makeup on, it was almost undetectable. Not that that's a bad thing. Au contraire, Jill looked incredibly fresh-faced posing with her stepson, and she's shared a few other snaps of her makeup-free face in the past too.
Jill Biden kept the color to her Easter eggs in 2019
Easter 2019 saw Jill Biden share her prep for the holiday with her Instagram followers — and she did so makeup-free. Though still rocking her signature blowout, Jill looked incredibly different without makeup. Granted, even if she looked a little different sans a full face of glam, she wasn't unrecognizable by any means. In fact, having seen pics of Jill when she was younger, there's no question that she simply looked like a more grown-up version of the model who once caught Joe Biden's eye (fitting, since that's exactly who she is!).
Jill ditched the glam for a spin class
A few weeks after Jill Biden's Easter 2019 post, she returned to the 'Gram with another makeup-free snap. This time, she was in a spinning class, and even her blowout had been pulled back into a ponytail.
Whether it was the lighting, a little post-workout shimmer, or simply Jill's great skin, the English professor was glowing even without makeup. It's possible good rest played a role in that. After all, the health-conscious Biden's Instagram caption stressed the importance of "Me-time." "A healthy mama, is a happy mama!" she wrote. A radiant one, too!
Jill let her skin breathe at a barre class as well
Just over two months after her spinning class, Jill Biden posted a pic from another fitness class. This time, she did barre in Charleston, and again, she eschewed makeup for the occasion. That said, it did seem as though she may be wearing some light lip gloss or a tinted lip balm. Either way, Jill once again looked glowy in her own skin.
As with her spinning class, Jill had her hair back, but her unmistakable blowout was visible nonetheless, which gave the whole ensemble some polish. No word on whether her internet-breaking scrunchie was used in the quick updo.
Jill keeps her glam simple around holidays
Rounding off our list of times Jill Biden has been seen without makeup, it's pretty fitting that the last noticeably glam-free pic on her Instagram was also shared around Easter. Just as she had in 2019, Jill took to social media to show off her egg-dyeing tradition in 2020, and she did so with a fresh face. "While our family may be physically distancing, our traditions keep us connected," she wrote.
Obviously, Jill was referring to the pastel-colored eggs — but there's certainly something to be said for doing so with a makeup-free face, just as she had the year prior (and likely several years leading up to it, too).