Rare Times Jill Biden Was Caught Without Makeup On

Ever since meeting Joe Biden in the 70s, Jill Biden has been in the public eye to some degree, and as such, when she's seen out and about, she typically makes a point of looking "Done." However, every once in a while the former FLOTUS has gone for a much more natural look. So natural, in fact, that we've wondered if she was wearing any makeup at all.

Advertisement

We'll preface this by saying Dr. Biden has never been known to go for a full-on glamazon look. On the contrary, she generally keeps things fairly pared-back. However, we will admit to being slightly surprised by a throwback picture she shared to Instagram of the late Beau Biden's deployment day. Though it looks like she had some light foundation and eye makeup on, it was almost undetectable. Not that that's a bad thing. Au contraire, Jill looked incredibly fresh-faced posing with her stepson, and she's shared a few other snaps of her makeup-free face in the past too.