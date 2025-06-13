Steamy Pics Of Young Jill Biden Are Head-Turning

While Jill Biden has been seen in some pricy outfits, she didn't leave a mark as a style icon during her time as first lady. But she didn't always play it safe when it came to fashion, either. As surprising as it might be, Jill once worked as a model, albeit very briefly. In fact, it was one of her professional shots that caught Joe Biden's attention before he ever met her. Lucky for him, his brother happened to know who the pretty girl in the ad was and got him her number.

Over the years, Jill has shared a few snippets from her past, and they might make you do a double-take. She was a stunner who wasn't afraid to show a little skin and her sense of style. Even if she isn't known for her fashion nowadays, Jill has never been shy about showing off her killer legs — even now, in her 70s. We don't blame her. Jill takes her health seriously, always making sure to fit physical activity and healthy meals into her busy schedule.

Even though she kept her teaching job alongside her first lady duties, Jill still packed a healthy lunch of fish and vegetables wherever her day led her. "I like fresh food more than fried cafeteria food, so that's what I pack," she told Women's Health in 2023. Jill's modeling career might be in her past, but it stands as proof that she always valued her financial independence. Her throwback photos show why she ever dabbled in it.

