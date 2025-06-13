Steamy Pics Of Young Jill Biden Are Head-Turning
While Jill Biden has been seen in some pricy outfits, she didn't leave a mark as a style icon during her time as first lady. But she didn't always play it safe when it came to fashion, either. As surprising as it might be, Jill once worked as a model, albeit very briefly. In fact, it was one of her professional shots that caught Joe Biden's attention before he ever met her. Lucky for him, his brother happened to know who the pretty girl in the ad was and got him her number.
Over the years, Jill has shared a few snippets from her past, and they might make you do a double-take. She was a stunner who wasn't afraid to show a little skin and her sense of style. Even if she isn't known for her fashion nowadays, Jill has never been shy about showing off her killer legs — even now, in her 70s. We don't blame her. Jill takes her health seriously, always making sure to fit physical activity and healthy meals into her busy schedule.
Even though she kept her teaching job alongside her first lady duties, Jill still packed a healthy lunch of fish and vegetables wherever her day led her. "I like fresh food more than fried cafeteria food, so that's what I pack," she told Women's Health in 2023. Jill's modeling career might be in her past, but it stands as proof that she always valued her financial independence. Her throwback photos show why she ever dabbled in it.
The 1974 photograph that made Jill a Biden
In 1974, a year before Jill Biden met Joe Biden, she was photographed by Tom Stiltz when she was studying English at the University of Delaware. As it turned out, it was thanks to this photo that she met her future husband. Stiltz featured Jill in an ad for the New Castle County Parks and Rec, which was shown at the Wilmington airport. Joe saw it and mentioned it to his brother, Frank, who as fate would have it, also attended Delaware. Frank recognized her and promised he would get her number. And he did.
Jill Biden's old photo has been used in fake stories
In 2020, Jill Biden shared an old photo on X, that showed her sitting in Joe Biden's lap as he hugged her. As sweet as it was, the photo was soon used to spread fake news throughout the 2020 election cycle. One story claimed Joe and Jill's age gap was much bigger than it actually is. Conservative pundit Matt Couch shared the pic paired with a misquote from Joe that made it sound like he met Jill when she was 12 and he was 30, which isn't true.
Jill Biden was a blonde, suntanned beauty
When Jill Biden married Joe Biden in June 1977, she had recently turned 26 and was beaming with youth and health. In October 2020, she shared a picture on Instagram from that time to illustrate "How it started vs. How it's going." The young Jill had bright, blond hair and sun-kissed skin that made her locks look even lighter. Joe's hair, on the other hand, was already thinning, and his choice of clothes could have done with some friendly advice from his stylish wife. But they looked happy, and that's what matters, right?
Jill Biden did some modeling in her youth
As this portrait from her youth shows, Jill Biden had the looks of a model. And she was for a time — sort of. Biden always knew the value of hard work, having started earning her own money when she was 15. She was a waitress for a few years and even dabbled in modeling in Wilmington, Delaware, when she was in college. But that's not something she identified with. "I might've done five jobs where you get paid, like, 20 bucks," she told Vogue. "But I wasn't a model." She certainly looked like one.
Jill Biden has the modeling snaps as proof of her short-lived career
Jill Biden may have downplayed her short-lived stint as a model, but she certainly doesn't seem to be embarrassed by it. In 2020, she tweeted this photo that must have been from one of the handful of modeling jobs she did. The young Biden exuded '70s beauty as she wore her blond hair parted down the middle and styled down over her shoulders. Her eyes were done in the decade's style, with thin black eyeliner and white eyeshadow. Her floral dress with lace on the shoulders couldn't hide the times.
Jill Biden stunned in aviator glasses
Jill Biden kept up with the trends. In this Instagram photo, she proved she embraced the '70s and '80s obsession with aviator sunglasses. But she didn't stop there. She paired her brown shades with a gray coat and a black turtleneck, making it impossible to forget what era she was in. The look suited her. Blond as ever, Biden pulled her shoulder-length hair back with a golden hairband. She completed the look with gold earrings as she posed in front of a monument. Even though Biden frowned slightly, her forehead remained smooth, showcasing her skin health.
Jill Biden continued to rock aviator shades
In the same Instagram post, Jill Biden highlighted how her love of aviator sunglasses wasn't a fad as she continued to embrace the classic shades. "We Bidens sure do love our aviators," she admitted. This time, she wore a more traditional style of aviators in a darker color. Biden epitomized the '80s in a black dress with an oversized white collar and buttons. The sleeveless piece put her toned arms on display. Biden is still proudly displaying her killer figure decades later! Completing the '80s ensemble, Biden held an iconic Coca-Cola can.
Step-motherhood looked good on Jill Biden
Before Jill Biden became a mother to Ashley Biden, she was stepmother to the children Joe Biden shared with his first wife, Neilia. Jill came into Beau and Hunter Biden's lives following the tragic death of their mother and sister. And she has been by their side ever since, being there amid Beau's death from brain cancer and later, Hunter's legal troubles. In 2020, she shared this picture on Instagram to illustrate the positive influence an open heart can have. "We show up for each other in big ways and small ones, again and again," she wrote.
Motherhood also looked good on Jill Biden
Joe and Jill Biden completed their family when they welcomed Ashley Biden in June 1981. Jill had turned 30 years old just five days earlier, and continued to look great even freshly postpartum. She celebrated her daughter's birthday in 2019 with a heartfelt Instagram post that revealed Beau and Hunter Biden were the ones who named their baby sister. "This is your baby, I told Beau and Hunter," she wrote in the caption. In the picture, Jill held her newborn while wearing what looked similar to a white nightgown that exposed her arms and cleavage.