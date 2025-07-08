Whatever Happened To Faith Hill?

No, you're not imagining it: Faith Hill has been MIA on social media since 2024, and far from being some kind of stunt ahead of a new project, it seems as though she might not be coming back.

On the off chance you hadn't already realized, Hill did away with all her social media profiles in August 2024. More than that, her website also seems to have been deleted, with it coming up completely blank as of this writing. That being said, Hill's past work is still up on Spotify and YouTube, so it doesn't seem as if she wants to be scrubbed from the internet completely.

So, why the social media disappearance? That's the thing: no one knows. No explanation has ever been given, nor a statement made. Of course, it does bear mentioning that Hill hasn't entirely disappeared from public view. For starters, her husband Tim McGraw has posted photos her on a few occasions, sharing a sweet picture of the two ahead of one of their daughter's shows (as many fans know, all of the McGraw daughters have gone into music) to Instagram with the caption, "Hangin with my baby in Copenhagen to see @audreymcgraw on tour with the fabulous @brandicarlile." Tim also posted a compilation video of Hill in February 2025, referring to her as "my beautiful, crazy, hilarious emergency contact." As for those IRL appearances, Hill was seen at Carnegie Hall cheering on daughter Gracie McGraw at a performance of "The Great War & The Great Gatsby." There was also her attendance at CMA Fest 2025 where she posed with longtime friend Rita Wilson, Jelly Roll, and Shaboozey. With that in mind, it's pretty clear Hill isn't a recluse — she just isn't a fan of the socials.

