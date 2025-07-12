Chaz Bono: All About Cher And Sonny's Only Child

While Chaz Bono navigated his new life as a transgender man, his mother Cher, who has many tragic details of her own, experienced her own difficulties in coming to terms with her child's true identity. Initially, Cher was hesitant about what Bono's decision would mean both in his life and within their family as a whole. "It was waiting to see who the person would be, and would they be so much different than the person that was before them," she admitted to the Los Angeles Times. While she later came to terms with her son's transition and even admitted to not handling the situation well at first, she stated she has always put her love for her child first. "Although I may not understand, I will strive to be understanding," she said in a statement in 2009 (per ABC News). "The one thing that will never change is my abiding love for my child."

As for Bono, his love for his mother has remained despite the difficulties throughout the years. He has said that while he understands the difficulties she endured, the toll it took on him was also considerable. "You have this expectation of your baby girl and how that's going to be, and I didn't act anything like she probably imagined," he admitted in an interview with Oprah.com. "It always felt like a series of negotiations with us, with me trying to figure out how to feel as comfortable as possible without making her too upset." The two have continued to have their differences over the years, particularly when it comes to Bono's half-brother Elijah Blue Allman, whose tragic details of his life are also significant.

