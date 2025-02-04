Tragic Details About Cher's Son Elijah Blue Allman

The following article includes mention of drug use.

One may assume that being the child of one of the most endearing names in music would come with a ton of perks, but in Elijah Blue Allman's case, that hasn't stopped him from experiencing a ton of heartache. From familial strife to health issues and even marital woes, he's gone through a lot — and given just how famous his mother is, he's done a lot of it in the public eye.

We'll start with the first heartbreak he had to endure: his parents' marriage falling apart. Cher has long been open about the relationship being doomed almost from the start. As she revealed in "Cher: The Memoir — Part One," her and Gregg Allman's marriage had really only happened because she was pregnant with Elijah. Heartbreakingly, their honeymoon period was anything but sweet; they faced a ton of challenges throughout the pregnancy, with Cher coming to terms with the full extent of Gregg's drug use. Even so, he went to rehab on a few occasions, and she attempted to make it work.

Sadly, it wasn't to be, and Cher shared that a terrifying moment was the reason she and Gregg got divorced. "Gregory had a paranoid breakdown one night and insisted he saw men with guns in the backyard ... It only happened once, but I couldn't risk it," she wrote (via Us Weekly). Her heartbreaking 1979 release "My Song (Too Far Gone)" delved into the situation, with the chorus ending, "He'll never get to know his son." Elijah hasn't gone into great depth about how that strife in his early years affected him, but in a 2014 interview, he did admit to loving being around Cher's subsequent boyfriends. "I was lucky to have them in my life because my dad wasn't around," he said (via the Daily Mail).