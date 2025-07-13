Chip & Joanna Gaines' Two Daughters Ella And Emmie Are So Tall Now

Chip and Joanna Gaines are ultra-private when it comes to their children. They are parents to five kids — two girls and three boys — whom they've kept out of the spotlight in an effort to give them as normal a childhood as possible. Despite seldom appearing in public, there have been a handful of times we've seen their daughters, Ella and Emmie Gaines, in occasional family clips and past episodes of "Fixer Upper" and "Magnolia Table." Only, they're not so little anymore. These days, it's hard not to notice how much the girls have grown.

For instance, in June 2025, Joanna posted an Instagram video showing highlights of their family trip to Universal Studios Hollywood in California. One clip showed Emmie (in the black dress) towering over Joanna as the duo walked side-by-side while holding hands. In front of them was Ella, who was nearly as tall as Joanna, wearing an oversized tee as she strolled alongside their brother, Crew Gaines. "Are the kids really that big now?!" one user wrote. Another agreed, saying, "Oh my. How your kids have grown."

Earlier, Joanna also shared a glimpse of their eldest daughter while celebrating Ella's high school graduation in a sentimental IG post. In one clip, the family could be heard cheering for Ella as her name was called onstage to receive her diploma. She wore a plaid dress underneath her graduation cap and blue toga, with red slingback heels to finish it off. She was nearly eye level with Joanna as two shared a warm embrace after the ceremony. "When did she grow up!!" one user exclaimed in disbelief, followed by another comment that read, "Ok, officially old now...congratulations!"

