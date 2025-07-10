Trump Accidentally Confirms His Bronzed Appearance Isn't Natural (Not That We Were Fooled)

A peculiar line of questioning during an interview led to Donald Trump accidentally confirming how he achieves his bronzed skin tone. Iranian official Mohammad-Javad Larijani had a warning for the president during a television interview (via Iran International). "Trump has done something so that he can no longer sunbathe in Mar-a-Lago. As he lies there with his stomach to the sun, a small drone might hit him in the navel," Larijani said. This not-so-veiled threat was brought up in a press conference by Fox News' Peter Doocy on July 9. "When's the last time you went sunbathing?" the reporter asked POTUS, in an attempt to perhaps lighten the mood. Somewhat surprisingly, Trump answered the question earnestly. "It's been a long time. I think I was around 7, or so. I'm not too big into it," he said about soaking up the sun. Trump certainly didn't seem to realize what the seemingly harmless confession had revealed.

DOOCY: When was the last time you went sunbathing? TRUMP: Been a long time. Maybe I was around 7 or so. I'm not too big into it. pic.twitter.com/CoZHi1ArVM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 9, 2025

Afterwards, a clip of the "sunbathing" exchange was shared on X, where multiple people took it as proof that Trump uses bronzer to achieve his darkened look, since he had not laid out in the sun since childhood. "We now have verification he uses wood stain on his face though," a member of the Twitterati joked. The anti-Trumpsters came out in full force to roast the president. "Why would you need to sunbathe when you have a bucket of orange body paint nearby?" another wrote. The trolls were creative with envisioning how Trump created his bronzed visage. "He's more of the 'taco seasoning, face dipper' kind of sunbather," one joked.

Of course, the use of darkening makeup was clear before this no-tanning admission, as Trump looks different when he neglects to use his bronzer.