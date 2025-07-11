Justin Bieber's New Album Clocks What's Really Going On In His Marriage To Hailey

As much as Justin Bieber might be using "SWAG" to touch on some of the marital woes between him and Hailey Bieber, he makes sure to leave room for growth. In the song "DAISIES," even though it's full of insecure wonderings about the permanence of Hailey's presence in his life, Justin also includes lyrics like, "I'm countin' the days, how many days 'til I can see you again?" It's clear he still wants to be around Hailey and have her in his life. Just like how the chorus of "WALKING AWAY" repeats, "And baby, I ain't walking away," it seems that he is trying to prove that he's willing to stay and work it out if she is.

Advertisement

The song "GO BABY" also seems completely dedicated to getting everyone to stop worrying about Hailey. Throughout the song Justin repeats that she can "Cry on my shoulder whenever you need it," and suggests he's willing to be a rock for her. Although, like the other songs, this one seems to include a level of insecurity with lyrics like, "Lay it all down, and I can love it away, just stay by my side." While the sentiment of allowing a partner to lean on you is a noble one, it's seemingly coupled with the fear of being left behind. However, Justin openly alluding to the struggles that can bubble up in relationships throughout "SWAG" could be a sign of good communication between himself and Hailey. While several celebrities have walked out of Justin's life, it seems that he's at least trying to keep his wife around, for now.

Advertisement