Justin Bieber's New Album Clocks What's Really Going On In His Marriage To Hailey
Amidst the turmoil of a rather bumpy year, Justin Bieber released his surprise seventh album on July 11, 2025. Pared-down tracks that focus on acoustics play alongside several more upbeat songs with guest appearances from the likes of Sexyy Red and Gunna. However, what's ultimately at the heart of "SWAG" is Justin processing his sometimes strange relationship with his wife Hailey Bieber. Recently, there's been some signs that the marriage between Justin and Hailey might not last, and several of the songs within the album tug at behind-the-scenes difficulties. Take for example the song "DAISIES," where Justin seems to be wondering if his marriage is, indeed, permanent.
"You said 'Forever,' babe, did you mean it or not?" Justin questions in the opening verse of "DAISIES." Throughout the song there's the feeling of Justin appearing invisible to this person (assumed to be Hailey). When Justin accidentally proved he was Hailey's biggest hater, he admitted that he was grappling with insecurity around her getting some well-deserved attention. Lyrics like, "And every time you don't say my name," and "I know we have this moment to face," from "WALKING AWAY" also seem to point at trouble in paradise. However, there's also the through line in each of these songs, and some others, that Justin isn't running to a divorce lawyer any time soon.
Justin Bieber is using his album to get honest about Hailey
As much as Justin Bieber might be using "SWAG" to touch on some of the marital woes between him and Hailey Bieber, he makes sure to leave room for growth. In the song "DAISIES," even though it's full of insecure wonderings about the permanence of Hailey's presence in his life, Justin also includes lyrics like, "I'm countin' the days, how many days 'til I can see you again?" It's clear he still wants to be around Hailey and have her in his life. Just like how the chorus of "WALKING AWAY" repeats, "And baby, I ain't walking away," it seems that he is trying to prove that he's willing to stay and work it out if she is.
The song "GO BABY" also seems completely dedicated to getting everyone to stop worrying about Hailey. Throughout the song Justin repeats that she can "Cry on my shoulder whenever you need it," and suggests he's willing to be a rock for her. Although, like the other songs, this one seems to include a level of insecurity with lyrics like, "Lay it all down, and I can love it away, just stay by my side." While the sentiment of allowing a partner to lean on you is a noble one, it's seemingly coupled with the fear of being left behind. However, Justin openly alluding to the struggles that can bubble up in relationships throughout "SWAG" could be a sign of good communication between himself and Hailey. While several celebrities have walked out of Justin's life, it seems that he's at least trying to keep his wife around, for now.