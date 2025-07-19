What Kaley Cuoco's Life Has Been Like Since The Big Bang Theory

One of Kaley Cuoco's first big gigs after "The Big Bang Theory" showed a different side of the actor — the animated side. In 2019, the actor signed on to voice the legendary DC Comics character Harley Quinn in the series "Harley Quinn" on the DC Universe streaming service. She also served as an executive producer on the show, amplifying her voice in multiple ways. "[The show] is so edgy, it's obviously a very adult comedy, and with such a world-renowned character, it's been a blast to record," she shared with Entertainment Weekly.

Cuoco described this iteration of Quinn as a more empowered one as she navigated the streets of the fictitious Gotham post-breakup from the villainous Joker. The actor found the role not just liberating on screen but also off-screen. "To sit in a booth and scream and cuss and yell at boys for hours at a time, it has been an absolute blast," she told EW. "Not having to do hair and makeup has made it that much better."

Among the legendary characters that Quinn meets in the series, one of the most important relationships the character develops is with her partner, fellow villain Poison Ivy. "That's what I find so endearing about the show," she explained to EW in a separate interview. "The fights they have, and the insecurities that Harley has sometimes with Ivy, feel like a real relationship. That's so crazy to say, but it's very relatable." The show moved to HBO Max following its third season, and the fifth season premiered in January 2025, with a sixth season reportedly in development.