Makeup Artist Tells Us Why Sabrina Carpenter's Doll-Like Look Works For Her

Sabrina Carpenter's aesthetic often draws comparisons to dolls. Over the years, Carpenter (who looks different without her signature makeup), has been compared to some of the most iconic plastic figures in history — including Barbie, Bratz Dolls, and most often, Polly Pocket. Usually, her fans are being complimentary to the "Skin" singer, who's become famous for her heavy, ultra-feminine stage makeup. But for those fans who may mean it with a condescending edge, Carpenter has a thought or two: "If you want to call me a Polly Pocket, a Bratz doll, I don't care," she shared with Time magazine in October 2024. "You'll meet me and then you'll be like, damn, she talks a lot more than the dolls do."

Either way, most people agree that Carpenter's doll-like look is very flattering, including Jade Griffin, Pro MUA, Licensed Esthetician, who exclusively broke down Carpenter's look to Nicki Swift and revealed why it works for her. "Sabrina Carpenter's entire aesthetic is intentionally doll-like — it's a key part of her brand," explains Griffin. "Elements like a bright under-eye, dramatic lashes, and exaggerated lip liner all work together to give her that porcelain, wide-eyed appearance. These makeup choices are purposeful and contribute to the almost animated, hyper-feminine look she's known for." Griffin also disagrees with the criticism that Carpenter's makeup makes her look older. "Her makeup doesn't necessarily make her look older, but it definitely draws influence from Old Hollywood glam — seen in her softly arched brows, winged liner, and sculpted blush," she adds.

Unsurprisingly, there isn't much about Carpenter's look that Griffin would change. "I might experiment with different blush tones or dial back the highlighter slightly to soften certain features, but overall, her signature style works beautifully for her," she says.