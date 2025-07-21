Makeup Artist Tells Us Why Sabrina Carpenter's Doll-Like Look Works For Her
Sabrina Carpenter's aesthetic often draws comparisons to dolls. Over the years, Carpenter (who looks different without her signature makeup), has been compared to some of the most iconic plastic figures in history — including Barbie, Bratz Dolls, and most often, Polly Pocket. Usually, her fans are being complimentary to the "Skin" singer, who's become famous for her heavy, ultra-feminine stage makeup. But for those fans who may mean it with a condescending edge, Carpenter has a thought or two: "If you want to call me a Polly Pocket, a Bratz doll, I don't care," she shared with Time magazine in October 2024. "You'll meet me and then you'll be like, damn, she talks a lot more than the dolls do."
Either way, most people agree that Carpenter's doll-like look is very flattering, including Jade Griffin, Pro MUA, Licensed Esthetician, who exclusively broke down Carpenter's look to Nicki Swift and revealed why it works for her. "Sabrina Carpenter's entire aesthetic is intentionally doll-like — it's a key part of her brand," explains Griffin. "Elements like a bright under-eye, dramatic lashes, and exaggerated lip liner all work together to give her that porcelain, wide-eyed appearance. These makeup choices are purposeful and contribute to the almost animated, hyper-feminine look she's known for." Griffin also disagrees with the criticism that Carpenter's makeup makes her look older. "Her makeup doesn't necessarily make her look older, but it definitely draws influence from Old Hollywood glam — seen in her softly arched brows, winged liner, and sculpted blush," she adds.
Unsurprisingly, there isn't much about Carpenter's look that Griffin would change. "I might experiment with different blush tones or dial back the highlighter slightly to soften certain features, but overall, her signature style works beautifully for her," she says.
What Sabrina Carpenter's makeup artist says about her signature look
Sabrina Carpenter has undergone an undeniable transformation that has seen her work with countless makeup artists over the years, but the woman responsible for her most popular era of glam is none other than celebrity makeup artist Carolina Gonzalez, who had nothing but positive things to say about working with the star. "She always has references, [she's] so knowledgeable about music from all eras," Gonzalez gushed to Service 95 in December 2024. "Sabrina is incredibly intelligent, knows exactly who she is, and knows what she wants. My role is to interpret her vision, but it's such a collaborative process. I love and respect her so much. She's wise beyond her years and an inspiration to me."
As for how she would describe Carpenter's signature look? Well, let's just say that she definitely agrees with the doll comparisons. "Her makeup is very doll-like with a twist of late '90s and early 2000s inspiration," shared Gonzalez with PS in February 2024. She also described Carpenter's aesthetic in her own words. "Sabrina's signature style is glowing skin; flushed cheeks; fluffy, delicate eyes; and a plump lip," Gonzalez revealed, adding, "These are the [four] elements that are all working together to create that ethereal look she's known for." Well, if anyone would know, it surely would be her!