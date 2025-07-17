Chip & Joanna Gaines Have An Even Bigger Problem Than The Endless Divorce Rumors

Chip and Joanna Gaines have been bombarded with divorce rumors for years, but a different scandal is threatening to end their empire. Although Chip and Joanna have been accused of being supporters of Trump, a group that has notoriously been against same-sex relationships, they're now facing backlash for seemingly embracing the LGBT community. The drama kicked off when the trailer for their new Magnolia Network show, "Back to the Frontier," which challenges groups to live as people did back in the 1800s, featured a same-sex couple comprised of two men who were parenting two little boys. In no time, the couple's largely religious fan base took them to task on social media.

Underneath a post by Chip promoting the new show, he and Joanna's fans have lashed out at them over supposedly going against their Christian values. "I hope the money from HBO was worth it to turn your long-time, loyal fan base against you by compromising your Christian values on family and sexuality. I hope you'll reconsider the things that led you to do this," tweeted one user. A second user claimed the couple were betraying their fans. "Pretty much your entire base is Christian, and you guys go and make a show and force in a gay couple? Not only is this sinful, it's also tone-deaf," they wrote. "The majority of the country is sick of being force fed gay crap, and you guys are adding to the problem."

Chip and Joanna's fans also took their criticism to other social platforms. Underneath an Instagram post by Joanna Gaines promoting an Eric Church concert, one user announced that they were unfollowing them. "Unfortunately I do not support the lukewarm and need to unfollow. Loved who you were before the compromise and will be prayin for you!" they wrote. That was just the tip of the backlash. Here's how Chip responded.