Chip & Joanna Gaines Have An Even Bigger Problem Than The Endless Divorce Rumors
Chip and Joanna Gaines have been bombarded with divorce rumors for years, but a different scandal is threatening to end their empire. Although Chip and Joanna have been accused of being supporters of Trump, a group that has notoriously been against same-sex relationships, they're now facing backlash for seemingly embracing the LGBT community. The drama kicked off when the trailer for their new Magnolia Network show, "Back to the Frontier," which challenges groups to live as people did back in the 1800s, featured a same-sex couple comprised of two men who were parenting two little boys. In no time, the couple's largely religious fan base took them to task on social media.
Underneath a post by Chip promoting the new show, he and Joanna's fans have lashed out at them over supposedly going against their Christian values. "I hope the money from HBO was worth it to turn your long-time, loyal fan base against you by compromising your Christian values on family and sexuality. I hope you'll reconsider the things that led you to do this," tweeted one user. A second user claimed the couple were betraying their fans. "Pretty much your entire base is Christian, and you guys go and make a show and force in a gay couple? Not only is this sinful, it's also tone-deaf," they wrote. "The majority of the country is sick of being force fed gay crap, and you guys are adding to the problem."
Chip and Joanna's fans also took their criticism to other social platforms. Underneath an Instagram post by Joanna Gaines promoting an Eric Church concert, one user announced that they were unfollowing them. "Unfortunately I do not support the lukewarm and need to unfollow. Loved who you were before the compromise and will be prayin for you!" they wrote. That was just the tip of the backlash. Here's how Chip responded.
What Chip Gaines had to say
Before quitting "Fixer Upper," Chip and Joanna faced backlash from the liberal side of their audience for never featuring a same-sex couple on their HGTV show. Now the pendulum has swung back the other way, as their conservative fans riot across several social media platforms. So far, Joanna Gaines has chosen to take the criticism in silence, allowing instead for her husband, Chip Gaines, to face their detractors head-on.
Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Chip labeled himself and Joanna as "modern Christians" and accused their detractors of being judgmental. "Talk, ask qustns, listen.. maybe even learn," he tweeted. "Too much to ask of modern American Christian culture. Judge 1st, understand later/never." He continued, "It's a sad sunday when 'non believers' have never been confronted with hate or vitriol until they are introduced to a modern American Christian." His statement has been viewed more than six million times. However, it's unknown whether it's done more harm than good, as it only made their detractors flock to his account with more of their opinions.
Chip also fielded some of the criticism, attempting to further engage with those who disagreed with him, such as one poster who claimed they were unable to let their children watch their new program, "Back to the Frontier." "Don't be sad Joel," Chip responded. "Plenty of other stuff out there. I'm sure everyone will be fine." He continued, "BUT I sincerely appreciate the advice about taking some of the thoughtful, heartfelt, encouraging constructive criticism to heart.. and I certainly will."